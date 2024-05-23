High winds down trees in Belfast

STRONG WINDS: A fallen tree on the Somerton Road in North Belfast on Thursday morning

STRONG gusts overnight have felled several trees in Belfast and delayed the opening of a Spring Market.

Our photographer captured a fallen tree on the Somerton Road close to the Lansdowne Road junction in North Belfast which is blocking the road.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said: "We have been in contact with the PSNI and Department of Infrastructure to have the tree removed but in the meantime please drive with caution and plan for an alternative route as the road has now been closed by the PSNI."

There are also reports of a fallen tree partially blocking the road between Taughmonagh and the House of Sport in South Belfast. Road users are advised to approach with caution.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain in place across County Antrim has now ended.

Meanwhile, the return of the Belfast Spring Continental Market at Belfast City Hall has been delayed as a result of the overnight high winds.

Organisers are working hard to ensure the market is safe and plan to open at 12 noon.