Independent public inquiry ordered into Pat Finucane murder

THE Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has announced an independent public inquiry into the murder of Belfast human rights solicitor Pat Finucane 35 years ago.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by a UDA gang at his North Belfast home in front of his family in February 1989.

Subsequent official reports concluded that there was collusion between loyalists and the British state in the murder, for which former Prime Minister David Cameron apologised on behalf of the British government.

For years the Finucane family have campaigned for a public inquiry into the murder. In 2019 the UK Supreme Court found that earlier investigations had failed to meet standards required of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights – which requires the protection of life by the state.

On Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Hilary Benn announced in the House of Commons that an independent statutory public inquiry will be established into the murder of Mr Finucane.

"This government takes its human rights obligations and responsibilities to victims and survivors of the Troubles extremely seriously," he said.

"The plain fact is that two decades on the commitment made by the government - first in the agreement with the Irish government and then to this House - to establish an inquiry into the death of Mr Finucane remains unfulfilled.

"It is for this exceptional reason that I have decided to establish an independent inquiry into the death of Patrick Finucane under the 2005 Inquiries Act.

"I hope the inquiry will finally provide the information the Finucane family have sought for so long.

"The government will now seek to appoint a chair for the inquiry and establish its terms of reference as soon as possible."

Taoiseach Simon Harris welcomed the announcement, saying it was a vindication of the campaign for truth led by Pat's wife Geraldine and the Finucane family. He said that he and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the case as recently as Saturday.

Reacting to the announcement, Pat's son, John Finucane MP said: "Today is for my father, Pat Finucane.

"The announcement that there will now be a public inquiry into his murder is very much welcomed by our family.

I welcome the announcement that the Finucane family has secured a public inquiry into the killing of their beloved father and husband, Pat Finucane.



Today is a testament to the unwavering spirit and resolve of Pat's wife, Geraldine, and their children, Katherine, Michael, and…

"Led by my mother Geraldine, we have campaigned for decades to uncover the truth behind my father’s murder.

"I want to thank every person who has supported our campaign throughout those years. Today belongs to us all.

"After 35 years of cover-ups, it is now time for truth."

Alliance North Belfast MLA Nuala McAllister has said: “A public inquiry was always necessary in this case, given the serious public interest issues involved and the UK Government’s acceptance that collusion played a part,” she said.

“I hope it takes place in line with the requirement for an independent investigation under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights. The Supreme Court has stated previous investigations had not been effective, so it now comes down to this inquiry for the truth to be unveiled. As such, I hope we receive clarity soon in terms of its ability to compel witnesses and evidence.

“I pay tribute to the Finucane family, who have held a dignified campaign over the years. I hope this announcement brings them some comfort and the eventual findings of the inquiry do likewise. All of those who suffered tragedy during the Troubles deserve justice for their losses.

“This once again shines a light on the pressing need for a sensitive, all-encompassing government strategy on dealing with our troubled past. The Secretary of State must outline urgently how the detested Legacy Act will be repealed and replaced.”