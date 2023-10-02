Historian Liz Gillis to give Irish Civil War talk at Sarsfields GAC

CIVIL WAR: The will be a talk in Sarsfield's GAC next week

AN in-depth discussion on the Irish Civil War (1922-1923) will be held at Sarsfields GAC next week hosted by renowned historian Liz Gillis.

Liz Gillis has been featured regularly as one of the main contributors in RTÉ's Irish Civil War documentaries following the centenary of the end of the conflict which tore Irish society apart.

As an historian, Liz Gillis has written six books on the Irish revolutionary period and in 2021 was appointed Historian in Residence for Dublin South County Council for the Decade of Centenaries and lectures at Champlain College Dublin.

Liz has also been part of panel discussions on the civil war at Féile an Phobail.

Tim Smith of Cumann Culturtha Leana an Duin ( Lenadoon Cultural Group), met Liz earlier this year and asked if she would travel to Belfast to give a talk and presentation on the Irish Civil War.

The event on Thursday October 5 at 8pm is free to attend and will provide a fascinating insight into the devastating conflict which has hung heavy over modern Ireland.