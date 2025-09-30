Homecoming reflections - Belfast has moved from a place of promise to a city of delivery

HOMECOMING HEROES: Malachy Ó Néill (second from left), Provost at Ulster University, presented Belfast Ambassador medals to Major Craig Costello of the NJ State Police, Mike Flannery and Diane Morrisey, food blogger of Connecticut Thomas McMullan

I’ve just returned from the Belfast International Homecoming, and if there’s one thing that struck me, it’s this: the city is no longer just a place of promise, it’s a place of delivery.

Plans that I saw on my last visit 20 years ago as blueprints are now fully realized—the Titanic Quarter has evolved into a thriving corridor of history, commerce, and innovation.

And along the way, I was reminded once again of the warmth of the Irish people, the depth of U.S.–Ireland ties, and the power of building bridges that last.

Arrival: A Transatlantic Welcome

My trip began at Dublin Airport on the morning of Wed 24 September, where I was greeted not by immigration queues but by thousands of Pittsburgh and Minnesota fans. They were there for the NFL game, but as I quickly learned in conversation, the game was just the excuse. They were thrilled to be in Ireland, eager to explore the country, and — true to form — the Irish made them feel right at home with conversation, humor, and endless hospitality.

The Dublin Express made the transfer seamless: just an hour fifty minutes to the spanking new Belfast Grand Central station.

Once there, the Grand Central Hotel smack bang in the city centre proved to be a terrific base — great rooms, excellent food, and a location that made walking the city a delight. What a great venue in which to meet up with local public and private sector leaders.

CHIPPER: After a fish supper at Long's famous chipper in Belfast are Mike Flannery, host Ciarán Sheehan, Gary Gilchirst of Oracle in San Francisco and Lieutenant Tommy Ryan of the NY-NJ Port Authority P.D.

West Belfast Small Business Roundtable

The first official stop on Thursday morning was at Belfast City Hall for an 8am business breakfast hosted by Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly.

Over breakfast in the Mayor’s Parlour, I had the privilege of joining entrepreneurs, community leaders, and investors for a conversation on growth in West Belfast.

Keith Donald, saxophone maestro, band member of eighties legends Moving Hearts and author of new memoir 'Music & Mayhem' playing for the audience at the Belfast International Homecoming last night in Titanic Hotel. Over the Rainbow. #BelfastHome pic.twitter.com/iBgl63LW0z — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 26, 2025

Nick Ashmore, CEO of the €9bn Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, along with his colleague Liam McGrath, laid out a thoughtful strategy on deploying capital for the long-term benefit of taxpayers.

Their alignment with similar efforts in New York State was striking — it felt as though we were sketching both sides of the same bridge, connecting our economies in real time.

It was great to meet and get time with Martina Fitzgerald, CEO of Scale Ireland, and to learn about her efforts, ecosystem development and her collaboration with Nick and Liam.

Lyric Theatre

Although I couldn’t tour the Lyric Theatre mid-morning, I did meet with Claire Murray, who leads Development and Marketing.Her passion for the arts, and for 'The Nest' — a new space dedicated to young people — was inspiring.

Claire made me feel like I had been in the theatre seats already. I left with a new friend and a commitment to make this stop a priority on my next visit.

Investing for Tomorrow: KPMG Forum

The next session, hosted by Ashleen Feeney of KPMG, brought together a stellar group of leaders including Bernard McGuire of 57 Stars (Washington, D.C.) and the heads of arms-length bodies, the transit authority Translink and NI Water and again, Nick Ashmore.

This forum felt like a transatlantic boardroom, with Belfast at its center.

Belfast Harbour: A Port of History and Progress

From there, it was on to the Belfast Harbour Commission Offices, where Michael Robinson, Port Director, and his team shared their vision.

Walking into that iconic building was a reminder of Belfast’s seafaring history, but the discussion was firmly about the future.

The Titanic itself loomed large in history and symbolism, but the Harbour’s new developments show Belfast as a modern hub for global trade and innovation.

Mike Stamatis, CEO of Red Hook Terminal in New York and NJ, added real depth to the conversation. His expertise on ports, logistics, and trade technology gave me insights I’ll be applying in Belfast and back home — especially as they connect to ventures like Maglev Aero, one of our portfolio companies.

What a privilege to spend time and build a friendship with NY, NJ’s finest. Lieutenant Tom Ryan of the NY-NJ Port Authority Police Department and Major Craig Costello of the New Jersey State Police made me proud to be from NY/NJ.

The job they do, the passion they have for their work is truly inspiring.

The Gala: Belfast International Homecoming

The evening was nothing short of magical. The Titanic Hotel Belfast was the perfect stage for the International Homecoming Gala, which celebrated Belfast’s diaspora and honored this year’s Ambassador Medal recipients — including, I am proud to say, myself.

The stories told that evening — funny, moving, and at times tear-inducing — were a reminder of why I will come back year after year.

To sit at those tables, surrounded by leaders, creators, and dreamers, was humbling. The sense of connection across the Atlantic was palpable, and I left determined to attend every Homecoming from here on out.

New friends like Mary McKenna of Awaken Angels share a similar passion for fabulous women leaders and entrepreneurs.

I will be introducing her to one of my Partners Jenn Byrne who is the co- founder of the Female Investors Club (cohort of women who are LP’s, institutional, and direct investors) Entrepreneurs and Ecosystems.

Belfast has something special

Having spent years in executive search, investment banking, and venture capital, I’ve walked through my share of incubators and accelerators.

So it was a pleasure to meet Amy Junkin at Ormeau Labs, who is are shaping an ecosystem where entrepreneurs can genuinely thrive.

The Bank of Ulster’s commitment to putting capital behind these initiatives is equally impressive at their city centre accelerator. I was especially energized by John Ferris whose passion and mentorship will no doubt create enduring impact.

SLÁINTE: Terry Cross, famed entrepreneur & founder of Hinch Distillery with his daughter Lisa and Mike Flannery

Country Down & Hinch Distillery

On Friday, we got to relax with a journey to the Hinch Distillery in Temple, Co Down; an experience which will be unforgettable.

A guided tour, a storied history, a great lunch, and some superb whiskey — my personal favorite moment was a one-on-one with Dr. Terry Cross.

A true entrepreneur with wit to match, he had me learning, laughing, and toasting all at once.

Closing Reflections: History and Healing

The trip wrapped with a farewell finale for our international delegates and hosts on Friday evening at the Roddy McCorley Heritage Center where we delved into Belfast’s complex history.

Standing in the museum room, listening to Assemblyman Pat Sheehan recount his experiences, was profoundly moving. It was a reminder that the city’s progress is built on resilience, sacrifice, and reconciliation.

Looking Forward

Everywhere I went—whether in a roundtable, a gala hall, or over a glass of whiskey—I was met with friendship, vision, and energy.

Belfast is no longer just a story of potential. It is a story of execution, partnership, and momentum.

As I look back, I see not just the city of Belfast, but the bridge it represents: one that connects the U.S. and Ireland, business and community, history and future.

And I feel grateful to be part of what continues to build.

Michael Flannery is General Partner Grit Capital Partners in New York. You can visit the Grit website for more information or email Mike directly here.

For more information on the Belfast International Homecoming and to book a place for the 13th annual Homecoming, visit the website.