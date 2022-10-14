Housing Executive workers protest as strike action over pay continues

MONDAY saw members of the union Unite who work for the Housing Executive protest at a Housing Executive Award Ceremony in the Titanic Centre – as their strike action over pay continues.

Regional Officer of Unite the Union, Michael Keenan spoke to the Andersonstown News on how those who worked during Covid when it was considered dangerous to have contact with others were not being given any form of an award.

“Today, the Housing Executive are giving awards for people that worked during Covid. The people that are standing outside here were on the frontline working in people's houses during Covid, at a time when it was actually considered dangerous to be in contact with other people. These people aren’t given any kind of an award.

“These are among the lowest paid in the local authorities and this is why we’re here to try and put pressure on the Housing Executive to continue negotiations.”

Low paid housing workers speak at today’s #Titanic protest. After nine weeks of strike it is long over time for Communities Minister @DeirdreHargey @sinnfeinireland to intervene, increase pay and end this strike #WorkersDemandBetter @NIC_ICTU pic.twitter.com/DIzlMWeF0g — Unite the Union NI (@UniteunionNI) October 10, 2022

Unite has stated that workers have rejected “an insulting 1.75 percent offer recommended by the National Joint Council.” The union is now pursuing two pay point uplifts as well as a cost of living payment.

Last Wednesday saw talks collapse within minutes between Unite the union and NI Housing Executive.

“We’ve been out on strike for five weeks and the Housing Executive have refused to negotiate on our pay claim. Now, we have been picketing the Department of Communities and the Housing Executive centre in Adelaide Street.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll standing alongside members of Unite union

“This industrial action is part of a wider industrial action in local authorities. All of the councils have made some sort of an offer or there has been some sort of a settlement. The Housing Executive is the only local authority that have refused to even contemplate what issue we have been asking for and negotiations have effectively closed down.

“What we’re doing now, we’re trying to appeal to the politicians, those responsible to the Department of Communities, so we’re calling on the Minister Deirdre Hargey to intervene directly and to try and get a settlement.

“These people don’t want to be out on strike, they’ve been out for five weeks but they’re prepared to stand out as long as it takes. There is no time-frame, they will be out here as long as it takes.”

Unite members in NI Housing Executive protest a NIHE Covid workers’ award ceremony in the Titantic Centre, Belfast.



Low-paid frontline housing workers enter their ninth week of strike action for a fair pay increase but no action from Minister @DeirdreHargey @sinnfeinireland pic.twitter.com/80PkEGNRHX — Unite the Union NI (@UniteunionNI) October 10, 2022

A recent survey by the union has revealed that its members working for the Housing Executive are facing astronomical financial pressures. The survey identified that “95 per cent of workers had suffered declining living standards” and that “90 per cent experienced trouble making ends meet” while “73 per cent admitted that they had to borrow to get by.” Over the last six months, one-in-three of the public sector workers had visited a food bank.

Belfast Harbour Police present at Monday's protest

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “If the Housing Executive wants to reward workers for their efforts, then it should give them all a proper pay rise.

“Rounds of applause and medals don’t pay the bills. It is insult that this ceremony was held while Housing Executive maintenance workers are on the picket line.

“These workers were on the frontline throughout the pandemic, and they deserve much more than a pat on the back and disgraceful 1.75 per cent pay offer.”