Hundreds of Gaels take part in Good Friday vigil for Palestine

SLAUGHTER: Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza held a vigil on Good Friday to remember the 32,000+ Palestinians who have been killed by israel

HUNDREDS of Gaels took part in a vigil on Good Friday to remember the more than 32,000 Palestinians who have been killed by Israel – and also to protest against the genocide and deliberate starvation of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

To remember the 32,000 dead, the large crowd stood still for 32 minutes in memory of those killed by Israel over the past six months.

One of the protest organisers, Glen Phillips of Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza, said: "I want to thank the crowd for their attendance and I encourage them to continue to support protests in the weeks ahead and to demand an end to the genocide, a permanent ceasefire now and the withdrawal of all Israeli forces from Gaza immediately. We will also be demanding urgent humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza now."

On Wednesday, Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza held a protest at the Israeli embassy in Dublin.