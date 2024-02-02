Ice Hockey: North Belfast teen heading to Canada with Ireland U15s

TAKING in a sporting event as a youngster can plant a seed to emulate the stars on show and for Oldpark teenager Ryan O'Neill, his transition from fan into Irish International has remarkably taken just two years.

The 13-year-old Hazelwood College pupil will travel with the Ireland U15s to Canada in April which is an achievement in itself, but his rapid rise has matched the fast-paced game he took a shine to on first glance.

A trip to a Belfast Giants game in April 2022 ignited a spark in Ryan who felt an urge to give ice hockey a try through the Junior Giants, persuading his mum Nichola and step-dad Conor to investigate further, making contact with coach, Rob Stewart, who brought him down for a trial day which would see him invited to one onboard.

The green light was given and through the 'Learn to Play' programme, the journey began.

Ordinarily, an aspiring player would remain in the programme for a couple of years, but the North Belfast teenager would show natural talent and had progressed within eight months.

Of course, talent is only part of the jigsaw. Hard work is vital and Ryan continued to work on his skating at Dundonald Ice Bowl, studied the game to get a better understanding of the complexities and skills required and that all paid off this year with a place on the U14 Belfast Giants team.

Ryan with mum Nichola and new baby sister Aoibhín

If that wasn't enough, trials for the U15 Ireland team would pay off as last month, the family was informed that Ryan was selected for the team that will travel to a tournament in Canada, in Nova Scotia in April.

"In less than two years, he's gone from not being able to skate to playing for the Ireland U15s," said his proud stepdad.

"We thought the opportunities would come for him, but not this quickly. We were thinking the odd trip to England to play local teams, but for an international in Canada to be the first away trip is a bit mad.

"He's training five days per-week between Bangor and Dundonald. It's a big commitment but he loves it and is amazing at it, so we have stuck with it for him."

Initially, Ryan was bursting up and down the wings on the soccer field for St Malachy's Youth OB, but it was ice hockey that would ultimately hold the greater appeal.

Still, the skills honed on the pitch would prove useful on the rink.

"He's a very good passer and mover, has great vision," Conor added.

"From the days of coaching him at football, I'd try to teach him to play the pass that nobody is expecting and he's brought that into the ice hockey."

Ryan on the ice at the SSE Arena

It's not just on the ice where Ryan competes as he is also a member of the Bangor Chiefs 'in-line' (roller) hockey team and recently had trials for the Ireland U17s in this version of the sport.

Undoubtedly, he has a bright future in the sport should the trajectory remain but that will take not just a huge time, but financial effort and the upcoming trip to Canada has a hefty price tag for which the family are hoping to raise part of through the raffle of a David Goodwin Belfast Giants jersey, signed by the returning captain of the treble-winning 2022/23 Giants and most of the players.

Entries have flown in and remain open for those who want to get behind the North Belfast lad as he embarks on the next step on his incredible journey.

You can enter for just £1.50 by clicking here