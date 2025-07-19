EXCLUSIVE: IFI Funding Likely a Victim of Spending Cuts Bill

CROSS-COMMUNITY: Billy Gamble, board member of the International Fund for Ireland, addressing a peaceline launch of an IFI initiative in Belfast back in 2014. Future funding of bridge-building initiatives by the US now seems unlikely

U.S. funding of the International Fund for Ireland could well be ending as a result of the $9 billion spending cuts bill passed by the Republican-controlled Senate and House.

As of Friday, details of where precisely the bill's ax will fall remained unclear. The bill broadly targets overseas aid and public broadcasting.

The IFI would fall into former category.

"No one actually know what these cuts will be, we just know what they could be," said one Capitol Hill source.

U.S. funding for the International Fund for Ireland comes from the Economic Support Fund (ESF) from which the rescission package, the spending cuts bill, eliminated $1.65 billion.

According to a source a substitute amendment to the spending cuts bill specified that the cuts can’t come from economic assistance to Jordan ($1.3 billion), economic assistance to Egypt, or the "countering PRC influence fund."

That refers to a congressionally mandated fund designed to counter the "malign influence" of the People's Republic of China around the globe.

If the entity that was receiving funds does not fall into one of those three categories the chances are that its funding will be severely cut, or eliminated entirely.

In the overall scheme of things the U.S. contribution to the IFI is nothing close to, for example, that Jordanian figure.

Last year the IFI received $4m from the United States to support cross-community projects in Northern Ireland and southern border counties.

The International Fund for Ireland is an independent international organization established in 1986 by the British and Irish governments and is aimed at promoting "economic and social advance" and "to encourage contact, dialogue and reconciliation between nationalists and unionists throughout Ireland."

The fund operates with the co-operation or financial contributions, or both, from the governments of the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the European Union.

Down the years the bulk of the IFI's funding — with the exception of the governments of the UK and Republic of Ireland — has come from the United States.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for the International Fund for Ireland refused to be drawn on its future post the Congressional vote on the spending cuts bill. “We are grateful for the long standing bipartisan support under various US administrations and are continuing to engage with our US partners in relation to developments around USAID," said the spokesperson. "Support from the US and others remains critical in our ability to deliver peace and reconciliation initiatives in Northern Ireland and the southern border counties.”

Scores of projects across Belfast have benefitted from IFI funding over the past 40 years including the Work West Business Park, the Shankill Women's Centre, ORTUS, Duncairn Community Partnership and Black Mountain Shared Space project.