'Inspirational' parents are driving new era in Irish language journey

West Belfast parents struggling to raise their children in Irish have been praised for their "inspirational" efforts in a new report.

Launched in An Chultúrlann during Féile an Phobail, the 'Saol trí Gaeilge' report is based on intensive research by Dr Órla Nig Oirc who interviewed Irish speaking parents across the west of the city. Her conclusion: that there needs to be "significant and ongoing investment" in services through Irish to young families.

The report was commissioned by Fís an Phobail, the organisation responsible for building a strong Irish language community across West Belfast — which is now among five areas nationally recognised as an 'Irish Language Network Area'.

"Transmission of minoritised languages at home is the most important yet most aspect of language planning and revitalisation to develop yet I am heartened by the ongoing efforts of Fís an Phobail, alongside the amazing community organisations and service providers in West Belfast," said Dr Nig Oirc. "This inspiration cohort of parents, who have chosen to raise their children with Irish, are central to efforts to develop sustainable language communities here. Their detailed narratives, and the expressed views of those community organisations working to provide these much-needed services, point clearly towards the need for significant and ongoing investment to enhance and increase provision of Irish-medium early year and family services."

Cuisle from Féile TV was at the launch of the Fís an Phobail research plan at Culturlann today, and spoke with Ciaran Mac Giolla Bhein and Órla Nig Oirc about the plan. pic.twitter.com/dnh46oRgom — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2024

The push for improved supports for parents who wish to raise their children through Irish has been led by a new umbrella group made up of parents, academics and community groups. 'Ag Tógáil Clainne le Gaeilge' strives to embolden families to live their lives more fully through Irish.

"In terms of community services that bring families together, we are at the start of a journey," said Sorcha Ní Chathmhaoil of Fís an Phobail. "That's what makes this research so vital for us as it will help inform and shape the direction of travel for us in the years ahead. We are fortunate to have a committed group of parents who not only engage with our services but who gave their time so generously to help with this exciting research." She added: "This research can provide positive answers to the challenges we face as a minoritised language community."

Welsh academic Elin Had Gruffydd, who helped guide the research, told the Cultúrlann launch that the efforts of West Belfast Gaeilgeoirí were a source of inspiration to language activists across Europe. "The revitalisation of the Irish language through community initiatives in Belfast and the north of Ireland is becoming increasingly recognised at international level," he said. "The sustained actions of social movements, over many years and often in adverse conditions, is truly a source of inspiration to many member organisations of the European Language Equality Network."

West Belfast is home to the most vibrant network of Irish language organisations in the country — justifying its title as Capital of the Irish Language Revival — which include Raidió Fáilte, after-care providers Teach Mhamó and Ionad Uibh Eachach, five Irish medium primary schools, six Irish medium nursery providers, Coláiste Feirste which is the biggest post-primary Irish medium school in Ireland, professional theatre company Aisling Ghéar, GAA club Laochra Loch Lao, economic agency Forbairt Feirste and Irish language learning hub Cumann Chluain Ard.