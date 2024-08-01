The stage is set as Ireland's biggest community festival gets underway

THE biggest community arts festival in Ireland is underway with over 600 events over the next ten days.

Féile an Phobail will celebrate its 36th anniversary from 1-11 August. The festival will once again include world renowned musicians, exhibitions, debates and discussions, drama and much more.

600 events will take place at 50 venues, over the 11 days. There will be 130 Trad Trail traditional music sessions, 92 debates and discussions, 71 family, youth, and community events, 52 art exhibitions, 51 workshops and classes, 47 theatre and film showings, 43 tours and walks, 35 music and dance events, 27 Irish language events, 22 sport, health and wellbeing events, 21 nature events, 15 international events, nine food and drink events, eight comedy nights, seven literary and poetry events, and six massive concerts at the

For many, the highlight will be six major outdoor concerts at the Féile an Phobail event space in the Falls Park. The first concert will take place on Saturday August 3 with the return of the massive Féile '80s and '90s night.

🕒 3PM TODAY!



IRELAND’S FUTURE: THE FUTURE BELONGS TO US ALL



📍 St Mary’s University College



🔸Panellists

▪️Rev. Karen Sethuraman

▪️Stephen McCann

▪️Professor Colin Harvey



🔹One of our series of Join The Conversation debates and discussions at Féile 2024 pic.twitter.com/QudGVbVnIn — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 1, 2024

Performing live will be Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Holly Johnson, 90s dance sensations 2 Unlimited, Smokey’s Chris Norman, D:Ream, Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac Tribute Bands, and local band Manukahunney. The legendary DJ Johnny Hero will be the compere for the night.

On Sunday, a huge Ireland for Palestine Benefit Concert will take place, with 14 singers and groups performing live. Tickets are priced at only £5 and all ticket sale proceeds will go directly to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

The second week of Féile will see four outdoor concerts at the Falls Park including the popular Dance Night, Way Out West Country Fest and two sold-out Wolfe Tones concerts.

Preparations are well underway in the Falls Park for the concerts, with stage preparation almost complete.

Kevin Gamble, Director of Féile an Phobail said: “The Féile Concert venue at the Falls Park is now almost built, after an exceptional effort from our production team. We will host six major concerts with over 10,000 people attending each night.

“There will be lots of activities for kids, the bar will be open, there’ll be food stalls, some music and more.

“The Falls Park will also be the venue for our Teddy Bears Picnic on Sunday from 12-3pm. A massive day for all the family and again it’s free to attend.

“Féile 2024 is going to be the biggest Féile yet with over 600 events. We can’t wait to get started!”

Look out for our Féile coverage throughout this week's paper, while we have compressed the highlights on pages 14-15.