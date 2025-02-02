Top sports broadcaster to address small business roundtable in West Belfast

STRÓ AN GHNÓ: Irial Mac Murchú to address small business forum in West Belfast during Féile an Earraigh

For 30 years, the name Nemeton TV has been synonymous with sports broadcasting across Ireland.

Based in the often-overlooked Waterford Gaeltachta of An Rinn, Nemeton works with broadcasters across these islands on live coverage of top sporting occasions - as well as producing award-winning documentaries for TG4.

Driving force behind the success of Nemeton is founder Irial Mac Murchú who will be guest speaker at the next West Belfast Small Business Roundtable in An Chultúrlann.

Initiated by the Andersonstown News, the breakfast gatherings have already heard from top business figures Peter Dixon, former Chairman of Phoenix Energy and from accountant John Hannaway, founder of the HCA Group.

"To mark Seachtain na Gaeilge, the national celebration of the Irish language in early March and Féile an Earrraigh which takes place at the same time, we are delighted to welcome the most exciting Irish speaking business leader in the country today to West Belfast," said Belfast Media director Máirtín Ó Muilleoir. "Irial's story will be both instructive and inspiring for local Irish speaking entrepreneurs. Clann Uí Mhurchú has a longstanding relationship with Béal Feirste and it will be a treat to roll out the red carpet for Irial."

Only 14 places are available at the Roundtable and tickets can be purchased online now. Prospective attendees should note that the Roundtable will be held entirely through Irish.