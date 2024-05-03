Irish Cup final: Mulgrew setting his sights on an eighth medal

Jamie Mulgrew says the demand for silverware is part and parcel of life at Linfield INPHO

Clearer Water Irish Cup Final; Cliftonville v Linfield

(Windsor Park, Saturday, 2.30pm, live on BBC2)



ALTHOUGH his own medal collection would be the envy of most clubs, Linfield’s club captain Jamie Mulgrew doesn’t take success for granted and is as determined as ever to add to it against Cliftonville in Saturday’s Irish Cup final.

The 37-year-old has won every honour in the domestic game, his record of nine league titles, seven Irish Cups, three League Cups and three County Antrim Shields an incredible haul throughout his tenure.

Indeed, each of those Irish Cup wins formed part of doubles or a treble, testament to the success he has enjoyed in over 750 games for the club.

Mulgrew has penned a new deal to remain with The Blues for another season, but acknowledged that his career won’t go on forever and therefore, big occasions such as Saturday’s Cup final must be savoured as there is no guarantee he will be back on this stage again.

“In my situation, it could be my last as it’s coming to the stage in my career where it could possibly feel that way,” he said at last week’s Cup final press conference.

“Hopefully not, but there’s no point shying away from the fact that it could be. We are paid to be here and be in major cup finals and win trophies.

“In my position, you’re trying to prolong he inevitable as long as possible. That’s down to putting the work in and having the right mentality.

“I enjoy playing here and the challenge of being successful. I feel we have a good changing room and a good bunch of boys there. Coming in and working your nuts off every day is something I like. No matter what age you are, people write you off and that’s part of the industry we’re in, but it’s about trying to prove people wrong.”

Linfield were left disappointed in the league, falling just short as defending champions Larne retained the Gibson Cup.

At Linfield, success is demanded, and finishing second is deemed a failure to some when their past success is taken into consideration.

Yes, they did claim the League Cup and adding the Irish Cup to it would represent a fairly successful campaign, but Mulgrew is well aware of the expectations at the club and having been around during David Jeffrey’s time as manager when a stacked trophy cabinet was the norm, the ambition is always to maintain that.

“If you look back, even wining the league wasn’t good enough - that’s the stage it got to, which is amazing,” he reflected.

“That’s what is expected when you come through the doors here and the magnitude of the task ahead.

“We were winning the league and that was success, but under big David, winning the doubles every year was expected.

“There’s a lot more competition now with Larne, but even during the barren spells of not winning the league, it was always expected we did win the league.

“We can hopefully finish off on a high and be Irish Cup winners, which is next best thing for us.”

Those demands bring pressure, but the test is to rise to the challenge - a task Mulgrew has managed throughout his career.

Big occasions and Cup finals are nothing new, but this one does feel a little different with added hype and expectation, evidenced by the sold-out signs going up.

Such an occasion can prove too big for some players, but it’s on such days when others thrive and the Linfield skipper insists he and his team-mates must feed off the energy from past glories to write another chapter in the club’s history.

“I just embrace and enjoy the challenge,” he insists.

“What’s to be overawed about? Going out in front of 16,000 people, it spurs me on and gives me the drive to add another medal for me and trophy for the club.

“I don’t get fed up with it. The good feeling of winning the League Cup could spur us on to that feeling and enjoyment again.”