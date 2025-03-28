Irish Cup: Reds aware that Ards are capable of causing an upset

Clearer Water Irish Cup semi-final

Cliftonville v Ards (Windsor Park, Friday, 7.45pm, Live on BBC iPlayer)

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton believes that Ards have already shown they are more than capable of a cup upset from their previous encounter this season.

The sides meet on Friday evening in the first of this season’s Clearer Water Irish Cup semi-finals at Windsor Park.

It is the second time they have met, with Cliftonville edging the Championship outfit in the County Antrim Shield on penalties, and Magilton feels that is evidence that Ards could cause an upset on Friday evening.

“They are 100 per cent capable,” he warned.

“They showed enough here when I think they missed two penalties to go through.

“That is the task in hand and we know it is going to be extremely difficult. It is the semi-final of an Irish Cup, the importance of that will strike home to our players.

“This week is a massive week for us in terms of preparation, in terms of our focus and concentration.

“If any player is under the illusion that they can think they can turn up then that will be stamped out categorically.

“We are in the midst of a team that are flying and when you are flying and confidence is high, they don’t fear anybody and that’s exactly what they will do when they come into us. We’ve got to use our experience and quality, and hopefully come out on top.”

Magilton has also called for the Red Army to play their part on Friday, citing last season's semi-final and more recently their BetMcLean Cup Final win against Glentoran as occasions where the fans was their 12th man.

“Our fans have got to drive us on,” he stressed.

“Last year, they were simply magnificent in the semi-final against Larne. They have to do the same, and I know they will - they’re going to come out in numbers.

“We are going to need them, and our players are well aware of that. They know that this club means so much to them and that was emphasised in the League Cup final and we spoke about how they become the 12th man.

“That is no exaggeration. They come and sell out Windsor and come in their thousands and the thousands that can’t get in are watching.

“We are in an Irish Cup semi-final and regardless of the opposition, under no circumstances will anyone take this lightly.”

Can the current @ClearerWater Irish Cup champions secure top spot in our Drop Zone challenge? 👀 @cliftonvillefc are set to take on @ArdsFC1900 at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Friday 28 March at 7.45pm 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/JqcukTIPT4 — Irish FA (@IrishFA) March 26, 2025

Sean Stewart and Shea Gordon’s return from injury layoffs has boosted Magilton’s options for the end-of-season run-in, and he praised the duo for their hard work to return to first team contention.

“It’s very difficult for them because once they get momentum and then they hit a brick wall in terms of injuries, then they have to go again and it takes them a few games to get back into that position of confidence and fitness levels,” he explained.

“Sean has worked extremely hard to get himself back in and around the squad, which is important. Now, he is getting minutes.

“Shea Keaney is away [international] and Sean came in and did extremely well. Shea Gordon was in that rich vein of form where he was getting into a really good rhythm, and unfortunately, he had to miss a few games.

“Saturday was another step in the right direction for them, so we will have decisions to make, which is great.

“Leading into an Irish Cup semi-final, the squad is obviously getting to a point where we have very few injuries. Kris Lowe is still out and Shaun Leppard, but both are making great progress.

“I’m sure that leading into an Irish Cup semi-final, you’ll find that the physio room will be quite empty.”