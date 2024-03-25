Calls for bilingual signage at new transport hub in Belfast

SIGNAGE: An Dream Dearg members outside Weaver's Cross last week campaigning for bilingual signage at the new transport hub

IRISH language group An Dream Dearg are calling for bilingual signage to be erected at the new Weaver's Cross transport hub which is currently nearing completion in the city centre.

Members of the campaign group protested outside the site, which is due to open this year, wearing hard-hats and hi-vis overalls, putting up signs saying 'Weaver's Cross' and 'Cros na bhFíodóirí'.

The group are calling on Translink, the Department for Infrastructure and Minister John O'Dowd to arrange a meeting to discuss erecting bilingual signage at the new transport hub which when built will feature eight railway tracks and 26 bus stands making it the largest integrated transport facility on the island.

The new hub will replace the Europa Bus Centre and Great Victoria Street Station which will both be demolished with future plans to build housing, office space and other projects on the sites.

Comharthaí dhátheangacha 'riachtanach' don mórstáisiún nua iompair i mBéal Feirste, a deir An Dream Dearg pic.twitter.com/3Y6OBMHmEV — NuachtTG4 (@NuachtTG4) March 21, 2024

Eoghan Ó Garmaile from An Dream Dearg, said: "As Translink and DFI complete their new £340m Belfast Transport Hub, we want to make sure that this new shared space is a beacon of best-practice regarding dual-language Irish-English signage.

"'Cros na bhFíodóirí', sitting at the edge of Belfast's Gaeltacht Quarter, must be reflective of the ever-growing Irish speaking community here, and as a shared place, be inclusive of that dual-language reality.

"This will be entirely cost-neutral if completed during the design and manufacture phase, so this really is a time-sensitive issue. We are calling on Translink, on DFI and the Minister to ensure Weaver's Cross is a comprehensive dual-language facility, including signage, branding and interactive services."

SIGNS: An Dream Dearg put up bilingual signage of their own outside the new transport hub

A spokesperson for Translink said: “We await the outworking of the new Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Act 2022 and we look forward to working through guidance contained in the act in due course."

A DFI spokesperson said: “The issue of bilingual signage is an operational matter for Translink. Minister O’Dowd has been clear that he is committed to the promotion of the Irish language. He is due to meet with Irish language campaigners later this week to discuss a number of issues of mutual interest.”