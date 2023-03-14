Irish language group Turas celebrate 10 years of teaching in East Belfast

AN Irish language project in East Belfast have celebrated their tenth anniversary with the news that a record 500 people have signed up for courses this year alone.

Turas, the Irish language project founded by Linda Ervine in 2012, has grown into an Irish language powerhouse in East Belfast with an ever-increasing number of local residents signing up. Mrs Ervine, who is from a Protestant and Unionist background was awarded an OBE for her services to the Irish language. Mrs Ervine’s husband Brian Ervine is a former leader of the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) and brother of former PUP leader and GFA negotiator David Ervine.

Turas is recognised as a pioneering force in promoting the Irish language, particularly to those from a Protestant and Unionist background, and evoking the largely forgotten history of how entwined the Irish language was within Protestant communities in the North.

Based in the Skainos Centre on the Newtownards Road, Turas has attracted people from all backgrounds and is supported by the East Belfast Mission who believe Irish is a shared language which can support reconciliation between communities.

Last Friday Turas and East Belfast Mission hosted a special screening of the Irish language Oscar nominated film An Cailín Ciúin in The Strand Cinema. At the event, Turas launched their 10-year anniversary animation explaining how Turas was established.

Speaking on their tenth anniversary event Linda Ervine said: “Turas means journey in Irish, and it has truly been a journey of healing and reconciliation. What started as one small class in East Belfast Mission’s Skainos Centre, is now a community of hundreds of people from all backgrounds, ages and abilities, making up one of the largest Irish language centres in Belfast.

“We’re not just a language learning organisation, however, we are a community of Irish language speakers and learners. This is a journey I started on my own but now there’s hundreds of us and I couldn’t be prouder.”

The classes are held in East Belfast Mission’s Skainos Centre on the Newtownards Road. East Belfast Mission is part of the Methodist Church in Ireland and has a long track record of delivering renewal and transformation in East Belfast through social engagement.

Rev. Andrew Irvine, CEO of East Belfast Mission, said: “We’re thrilled that Turas is celebrating its tenth anniversary and are proud to have supported them on this journey. East Belfast Mission wants to create a space where all communities feel welcome. Turas is an important part of that ambition, and we will continue to help them bring the community together.”

Starting as a beginner’s programme for Irish, Turas now supports nine people on scholarships studying Irish at university. Other successes include historical bus tours in East Belfast, which aims to bring more tourism to the area and encourage a better appreciation of Irish culture.

In 2022 Turas also launched an integrated Irish nursery school. Linda added: “Last year we started our own integrated Irish nursery school which has been our biggest achievement so far."