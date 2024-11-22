Time for Belfast City Council to adopt progressive Irish language policy

IRISH language organisations in Belfast came together on Friday to call on Belfast City Council to adopt a "progressive Irish language policy".

As an action to inspire community participation in the Council's draft Irish language policy as it draws to a close in the coming days, Fóram na nGael Bhéal Feirste organised a demonstration outside City Hall, erecting a huge ‘BÉAL FEIRSTE’ sign.

For the past six months, a large ‘BELFAST’ sign has sat on the grounds of City Hall, but an Irish language equivalent is absent, according to Fóram na nGael because the Council lacks an effective Irish language policy.

As part of today’s demonstration, Irish language organisations submitted submissions to City Hall commending the progressive foundations of the draft policy and calling on Belfast City Council to adopt and implement the policy, along with a number of additional recommendations which are based on best practice and rights.

Speaking at the demonstration, Cuisle Nic Liam, member of Fóram na nGael in Belfast said: “Belfast City Council has an amazing opportunity here to take an historic step forward by agreeing a strong Irish language policy in the coming weeks.

The demonstration was taken inside City Hall

"The draft policy that they have published is to be commended, but we believe it can be strengthened further, specifically in terms of provisions relating to Irish language services, signage and marketing.

"In the absence of an Irish language policy, we have to fight tooth and nail every time a new Council facility, centre or resource is to open. Irish is very rarely included or considered in the work of the Council and the burden falls on the Irish language community to make the case to ensure comprehensive Irish language provision is included restrospectively.

"This policy seeks to address that problem, and in doing so will ensure that the Irish language will be included on signage, in Council facilities throughout the city and that the community will have access to a broad range of information and services in Irish, on the Council’s website, social media and other publications.

"Fifty years on from the pioneers of Bóthar Seoighe (Shaw’s Road Gaeltacht) planted the seeds for the modern day revival, it is high time that the Council provide recognition, respect and rights to a language community that is flourishing in its own city."

#BéalFeirste ag Halla na Cathrach inniu🎄



The Irish language community calls on @belfastcc to adopt a progressive, best practice & rights based Irish Language Policy in the weeks ahead



Tacaigh linn anseo: https://t.co/lVc4MI12Oc

Support the consultation: https://t.co/rHJys434HF pic.twitter.com/D1HQbx8m9L — An Dream Dearg 🅾️🦸🏽‍♀️🦸🏻‍♂️ (@dreamdearg) November 22, 2024

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, Language Planning Coordinator with Fís an Phobail, said the Irish language has undergone "incredible growth and development in Belfast in recent years".

"Irish Medium Education, adult learners and Irish language community infrastructure all continue to go from strength to strength, as documented by the recent census language trends. As a community, and as rate-payers, we should expect the same level of services and recognition from our local Council, but in addition to that, Belfast City Council should be a champion of their indigenous language community, proud of the vibrancy and diversity that local bilingualism brings to the city.

"To that end, it is paramount that Belfast City Council leads the way in policy that seeks to protect and promote the Irish language. A strong, rights-based, progressive policy will lead the way for other public authorities and institutions to follow suit, including the city's main universities, Translink, and others, in the months ahead."

Belfast City Council launched its 14 week public consultation on their draft Irish language policy on August 22 and will be accepting responses and submissions up to November 28.