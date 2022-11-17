Loyalist graffiti daubed on Irish language children's poster

AN Irish language billboard advertisement has been attacked with loyalist graffiti on the Crumlin Road.

The billboard which advertises TG4’s latest marketing campaign Súil Eile promotes Cúla4, an Irish language television channel for Irish speaking children.

The Irish language on the billboard has been defaced and replaced with “UVF. UDA. KILL ALL TAIGS.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy condemned the attack after the billboard was defaced.

Freedom of speech loyalist style. TG Ceathair billboard on the Crumlin Rd defaced under the cover of darkness by 6 men. The irony is TG4 offers súil eile, ‘another view’. Those responsible need to take the blinkers off, there is no room for this bigotry. pic.twitter.com/wZlDcU1tPI — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) November 17, 2022

“The disgraceful destruction of the TG4 Súil Eile billboard is an attack on freedom of speech," said the Councillor. “There is absolutely no room for this kind of sectarianism and hatred in our local communities.

“This is a very diverse part of North Belfast with people from all different backgrounds living around here.

"I would encourage those behind this mindless attack to take onboard that Súil Eile approach and look at things from another view.”

A similar billboard was also set alight in East Belfast last week.

Putting an Irish language billboard up beside the Prince Albert and Con Club went about as well as you might expect.



(Photo on left by @james_c_ashe) pic.twitter.com/QM2U5mHneB — Brendan Harkin (@brendanjharkin) November 12, 2022

Police received a report of criminal damage to an Irish language poster on the Albertbridge rRoad on Friday evening 11 November. The poster was “set alight and scorch damage” was caused to the advertising hoarding.

The fire and rescue service attended the scene to extinguish the fire.

Inspector Anderson said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time this incident took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 2174 11/11/22.”

A spokesperson from TG4 said, "TG4 frequently advertises in Northern Ireland as part of its marketing campaigns. This is the first time we are aware of advertising being defaced.

It is disappointing as the adverts are promoting children's programming."