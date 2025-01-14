Zing in the changes! Irish school gets free facelift courtesy of logistics group

FACELIFT: Ship-shape and Bristol-fashion at the Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh after the Zing team had been to work

A West Belfast Irish medium school has enjoyed a complete makeover free of charge, courtesy of logistics group Zing.

Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh was the latest recipient of a community investment initiative which benefits one Belfast school annually.

"Our program is set-up to benefit junior community schools and we select one school per year and we carry out an agreed scope of enhancements over school breaks," says Zing managing director Mark Barr. "We had previously completed a major scheme of works in the Village area and were delighted to get a call for help form the Ballymurphy bunscoil."

SHINING EXAMPLE: The Halla Mór at the bunscoil sparkles post Zing-visit

Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh principal Pilib Mistéil thought the offer of assistance was too good to be true. "We had a long list of works we wanted to have carried out but which had been put on the long finger due to lack of funds," he said. "So I was only too delighted when Mark and a few of his Zing colleagues arrived in the school and agreed on a list of works that The Zing Group would carry out. These included pressure washing, plastering, painting and putting up boards."

Adds Pilib: "The company carried out an excellent job, for free. Their work was of a very high standard and their staff were professional, knowledgeable, and friendly. The school looks amazing now, where a year ago it looked a bit dreary and run-down. We are very grateful to the Zing Group for their generosity and for being such a community-facing company. Gabhaimid buíochas ó chroí leo."