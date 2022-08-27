Cousin's emotional tribute to 'beautiful' Jessica

A YOUNG Glengormley woman has been described as "beautiful" by her heartbroken cousin.

Jessica McFarland (24) died suddenly at the weekend. She had been living with her grandfather and had battled addiction issues for a number of years.

In an emotional tribute, her cousin, Shannon Hardy, said: "Family means the most and you just never know the minute.

"One of the last days I saw your pretty face, little did I know it would be the last hug and lecture I would give to you.

"My heart is so sore and my body numb. I can't find the words but I hope you have found peace and you are happy. Your demons are gone.

"You will never be forgotten. I am so sorry I could not save you.

"You will always hold a place in my heart and I will never forget the memories. We shared so much in life and were always there for each other.

"I will miss our silly drunken nights, laughs, memories and video calls. If only you could come and get me one last time.

"Sleep tight my beautiful baby cousin. Sleep tight, you are in the arms of your daddy now. Forever 24 princess."