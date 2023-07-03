Mural to be unveiled for plastic bullet campaigner Jim McCabe

A NEW mural is set to be unveiled next month dedicated to the life and work of plastic bullets campaigner Jim McCabe whose wife Norah was killed by the weapon in 1981.

Norah McCabe was killed by a plastic bullet fired by a member of an RUC patrol on the morning of July 9 1981 whilst returning from the shops. She was shot in the back of the head at close range at the corner of Linden Street off the Falls Road.

For decades after Nora's murder Jim travelled the globe fighting to get plastic bullets banned and educating people about the harm they cause. He met numerous people throughout his campaign including Pope John Paul II.

CAMPAIGN: A new mural will be unveiled dedicated to the tireless work of Jim McCabe against plastic bullets

Jim was also one of the founders of the United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets in 1985. As well as his work educating people on the dangers of plastic bullets he was also able to successfully counter the RUC’s lie about Norah’s killing. Footage from a Canadian TV crew, which had been filming in the area at the time, showed conclusively that the area was quiet when the RUC fired the plastic bullet which killed Norah.

Jim died peacefully at home on 21 January 2023.

The new mural will be situated at the International Wall on Divis Street and will be unveiled on 8 July.

Jim's son James McCabe said: "My father was a campaigner against plastic bullets for over 40 years and we are planning a march from Islandbawn Street where the first mural for the victims of plastic bullets was and then we will be heading down to the International Wall.

"We will be having a march and a protest because we are still fighting to get these bullets banned. They have a new AEP bullet now which is made from plastic and rubber and that is still a deadly bullet."

We said goodbye to Jim McCabe today. We are indebted to him in more ways than we can name. But most of all we are indebted to his commitment to human rights and equality for ALL. May we live up to his example. Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam. pic.twitter.com/BIEE9jD0MS — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) January 26, 2023

James continued: "The new mural will be in memory of my father. He fought hard and it was hard on all of us because we lost our mother but I am so glad he fought because now we are fighting on as well to get these bullets banned completely."

James said people wishing to attend the unveiling of the mural should assemble at 2pm at the mural on Islandbawn Street and they will continue down to the new mural at the International Wall on Divis Street.