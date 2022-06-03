Joe McDonagh Cup Final: Relaxed Walsh isn’t fazed by the big game build-up

Gerard Walsh says he has enjoyed every minute of his time as part of the Antrim squad INPHO

Joe McDonagh Cup Final: Antrim v Kerry

(Croke Park, Saturday, 4.30pm, live on RTE2)



MUCH is made about the commitment inter-county hurlers are required to make in order to compete at the top level, but Gerard Walsh wouldn’t have it any other way.

The O’Donovan Rossa man will line out at full-back in Saturday’s Joe McDonagh final, having played at wing-back in the 2020 victory over Kerry, and says it is hugely enjoyable getting to play at the top level and on the big stage.

While some have not had the same feeling towards their inter-county career, Walsh is a man who enjoys the competition, the improvements made on and off the field and is more than happy to be a part of a squad that has undoubtedly made huge strides in recent years.

He was part of the panels that lost Christy Ring Cup finals in 2016 and 2017 having won an All-Ireland Intermediate with the club in 2015.

However, the 2020 success with Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup is Walsh’s last experience at GAA Headquarters and while the opportunity to play at the Jones’ Road venue is one players relish, Walsh says the most enjoyable aspect is playing the game and winning on the field with the vast backdrop simply cosmetic.

“I don’t really get hyped up about the surroundings too much as Croke Park is just another pitch with a few extra toilets and a lot more concrete around it,” said the 25-year-old.

“As for the actual field, it’s the same dimensions as everywhere else and the goalposts are the same as everywhere else in the country, so not too much of a difference.

“People ask about the commitment you given but I really don’t see it as a commitment at all.

“I enjoy every minute of it, enjoy coming to training, enjoy the matches, enjoy the gym work outside of it, enjoy the nutrition plans we’re given.

“I really just enjoy every minute of it and I’m glad I do so because I’ve heard of people in the past who didn’t enjoy their time playing. That’s real shame as this is a great opportunity and it’s great to be here.”

JOE MCDONAGH CUP FINAL 🏆



Not long to go until our Hurlers take to the grass of Croke Park in the #JoeMcDonaghCup final v Kerry



Saffron support from far and wide required 🟨⬜️ https://t.co/unoH8DC9CH pic.twitter.com/UFE3wIKWJ4 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) June 1, 2022

Antrim’s success in 2020 paved the way for a crack at the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship last year, although with Covid still playing havoc with the sporting calendar, the round robin format was replaced by straight knockout.

A disappointing performance and heavy defeat was Antrim’s lot and a below-par display in a playoff against Laois made their return to Liam MacCarthy level a short one, so while they will get a shot at an All-Ireland qualifier next weekend, victory on Saturday will see them back in Leinster with a full programme next season.

That is where Walsh wants to be and while he acknowledges Antrim have done well in Division One of the League, it’s the Championship where the real tests lie.

“We were definitely disappointed with our performance in the Leinster Championship last time and that we didn’t give a decent account of ourselves,” he reflected.

“The League is the League and it’s nice to stay up, but those so-called top teams aren’t at their top-flight in the League. While you are getting close to them, you aren’t getting their best as those boys always seem to have a bit more left over for the Championship.

“All being well, we’ll get back there someday and hopefully that’s after June 4 so we can put things right, but we won’t be looking past Kerry.”

Gerard Walsh is challenges by Kilkenny's Mossy Keoghan during the National League earlier this year

Walsh isn’t a man who tends to get overwhelmed by the big occasion and while there is more on the line this weekend than a standard League game, it is still just 70 minutes of hurling in his eyes.

He is aware of the challenge Kerry will provide and has the utmost respect, but won’t spend this week fretting about Saturday and instead look to enjoy a game while putting it all on the line in pursuit of victory.

“People get a bit giddy when it comes to finals and there is a bit of added pressure, but it’s just another hurling game, so you can’t create too much hype about it,” he stressed.

“Lads have played hundreds of games before and in the grand scheme of things, it’s just one more game and not that much of a big deal.

“Kerry are back in the final and there for a reason. They are a serious outfit and it’s probably a surprise they haven’t had a Joe McDonagh before.

“We’re under no illusions that Kerry will be ready for the battle and we’ll just keep ourselves in order and prepare for the challenge ahead.”