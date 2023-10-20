Kennedy Centre manager John Jones in 22km walking challenge for West Wellbeing

MANAGER of the Kennedy Centre in West Belfast John Jones will walk 22km this Saturday with two of his children to raise money for a local mental health charity.

Based in the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre, West Wellbeing has been providing invaluable mental health services since it was established in 2021. The charity has been working to reduce the rate of suicide and help to improve mental health and wellbeing in the community.

In July, the charity revealed it had been forced to reduce services by 60 per cent due to a lack of funding.

John decided to organise a fundraiser to try and raise vital funds after two of his children, daughter Eiméar and son Kian availed of help from West Wellbeing.

On Saturday they will walk 22km, starting at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn and then Shaws Bridge before proceeding to Kennedy Centre and finishing at West Wellbeing in the Dairy Farm.

"We will be walking 22km and hoped to raise £100 for every kilometre walked. We have managed to smash that target of £2,200 already so we are delighted," said John.

"We picked 22km as this is the distance from our house to West Wellbeing in the Dairy Farm.

"My daughter Eiméar and son Kian have both faced mental health issues over the past number of years.

John's daughter Eiméar and son Kian

"When they were both having some difficulties, West Wellbeing stepped in to help them out.

"West Wellbeing have recently had their funding cut and were forced to reduce services by 60 per cent.

"Eiméar and Kian asked me could we do something to raise a bit of money for them so decided on the walk. Everyone is invited to come along and join us on any part of the walk. We are delighted that the local 50 to 50 walk and talk group will be joining us too."

John's daughter, Eiméar said: "After struggling with my mental health for a few years West Wellbeing helped me when I was at one of my lowest points.

"The support and guidance they gave me is beyond what words can describe. The work they do within the community is amazing and they don’t take a single penny for it."

Kian added: "Suffering with mental health issues over the last few years, West Wellbeing welcomed me in with no questions asked and helped me to get the support I needed to help me get back on my feet.

"It is a fantastic service filled with great people who want to genuinely help people in trouble."

John, Eiméar and Kian will leave from Lagan Valley Island at 10am to begin the 22km walk. The 10km walk will start at Shaws Bridge at approximately 12pm and the 5km walk will start at the Kennedy Centre at approximately 1pm.

A total of £2,374 has been raised so far at the time of writing. You can donate here.