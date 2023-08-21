Whiterock residents come together to raise money for new defibrillator

A DEFIBRILLATOR has been installed at John Paul II Primary School on the Whiterock Road thanks to a huge community effort. It comes after an incident with a Primary One pupil at the school in June.

Thanks to the mother of the pupil and local business EM Fitness, a fundraising effort was started to raise enough money to purchase a defibrillator, which can be used by the local community.

Emma Scullion, from EM Fitness, said: "Within 12 hours of the incident, there was a defibrillator kindly donated to the school by another local business Sweet Treats and Party Favours whose owners are David and Bronagh Elliott. We then formed a small parent group and within the same week we held a fundraiser outside the local SPAR facing the school.



"We set out to achieve a 300km sponsored cycle and within seven hours we achieved our goal. The community spirit was phenomenal, the school had scheduled staff to come out every half an hour to cycle, people going for their shopping cycled, delivery drivers cycled, staff at the shops from Infinite Tanning, Raffos, the SPAR, the chemist all cycled.

"Young lads on the way to gym warmed up by cycling but most of all all the children from John Paul ll Primary School loved their pre-school cycle and their post-school cycle adding a great sense of excitement.

"The music and coming together as a community made these seven hours an amazing atmosphere. From cars beeping, people at bus stops having a dance-off, lots of ice lollies and jaywalking we genuinely had an enjoyable day. We cycled 322km in total across two bikes in seven hours.

Another two local businesses Reflexology and Wellbeing Treatments and Crawfords donated a substantial amount on the day, while Dan Walsh from DW Electrical donated his time and expertise.

"We managed to raise an amazing total of £2002.16," said Emma. "This was such a shock to us all as we never in a million years would have dreamt of raising this amount. This has enabled us to pay for the adult pads, pediatric pads, cabinets for both the school and the local community shop.

"It also enabled us to pay for 20 people, staff at the school and parents to have first aid training in BLS, Defibrillation, chest pain and choking which was conducted successfully by Pat and Kelly from Safe Hands.

"I would like to personally thank every single person involved in any way to help achieve this amazing fundraiser including our volunteers, cyclists, supporters and those that donated.

"Without the local community all coming together it would never have been achieved. It is much-needed life saving equipment that we need and our children need."