Ardoyne youth club chief says cost of living impact on teenagers is 'real'

A NORTH Belfast youth worker says she is concerned about the detrimental impact the rising cost of living is having on young people attending John Paul II youth club in Ardoyne.

New research from charity Sported has revealed that 90 per cent of community sports groups in the North admitted to fears about the impact of cost of living increases on their young people

Many groups will need to reduce the number of sessions they offer or the number of children who can take part in order to survive the next few months. The charity says thousands of young people will miss out on sport and physical activity opportunities which play a critical part in their physical and mental wellbeing.

Jacqui Maguire, Senior Youth Worker at John Paul II Youth Club in Ardoyne, says the cost of living impact is real.

"Our youth club is open six nights a week," she explained. "That helps us keep kids off the streets and the range of activities we offer keeps them focused and engaged.

"We're very worried about how the cost of living is impacting families and young people – it's hitting people everywhere.

"We charge 50p a night but for some families even that price is too much at the moment. But if the young people don't come to our club where will they go? It's easy for them to go down the wrong path. We don't want to see anyone left behind."

According to the recent report, 68 per cent of community sports groups have already been forced into changes to offset the impact of cost of living increases. This includes reducing membership fees, offering fewer sessions per week, or reducing the number of young people that can take part.

Sixty-one per cent of community groups need between £1,000–£9,999 to support their cost of living priorities over the next six months but two-in-five reported a drop in financial support – such as from local businesses, trusts and foundations – for their vital work in the community. Given that the majority of groups survive on less than £10,000 per year, this funding shortfall could prove critical to their survival.

Nicola Walker, Chief Executive of Sported said: “Young people in Northern Ireland are finding it difficult right now. Covid-19 has already disproportionately affected the most disadvantaged members of society, widening inequalities, and creating a time bomb in terms of mental health. The cost of living crisis will only exacerbate this."