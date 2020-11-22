John’s moving tribute to his late friend Paul Dornan

A WEST Belfast man is preparing to ‘Brave the Shave’ for a close friend who he has described as “one of life’s true gentlemen”.

Paul Dornan tragically passed away last month after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

31-year-old Paul, from Rossnareen Avenue, had been given the shattering diagnosis back in March. His wife Katie is due to give birth to their first child next month.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News Paul’s friend John McDonald said he wanted to do something to help the family. The two men worked together at Donnelly’s Car Sales.

“I kept in touch with Paul throughout his treatment, he really was one of life’s true gentlemen,” said John.

“The first day I met Paul was when I interviewed him for a job he had applied for and when I asked him what made him the right candidate for the job his answer was priceless. He said to the panel ‘Because I’m ginger'.

"That just put a smile on my face and the story and our friendship started there.

“Paul was such an outgoing person, he loved a laugh and was so easy-going. He always just called me ‘boss’, that was his name for me. I clicked in really well with him, we just gelled. It really hit my heart when he went.”

John said he wanted to do something to help Paul’s family after their devastating loss.

“I just wanted to do something for Paul, from me to him, so to speak. I’ve been growing my hair and beard and will be getting it shaved Saturday week.”

John is taking part in ‘Brave the Shave’ on Saturday, November 28 with all proceeds raised going to Paul’s family.

“I’m going to the Hoops barbers all being well and Michael McKee is going to do the great deed. I just want to thank everyone who has donated towards this. Springfield Autos, Mac Autos and the Red Devil bar for all their support too. I’m very grateful for all donations that have been given from friends and family too. I want to thank your paper for covering this for me too, it means a lot.”

If anyone would like to donate to John’s Brave the Shave they can do so at 07990647473.