Join us online tonight for the Best of the West Awards

EXCITEMENT is building for this year’s Best of the West Awards Ceremony which will be hosted online for the first time tonight, Friday.

With thousands of votes cast we’re ready to name the winners in a whopping 30 categories.

We’ll also be giving special awards to four Community Heroes, who have gone that extra mile for others during the Covid-19 pandemic – which we can reveal now. They are: Colin Food Bank Collective; Tony and Brenda Coleman; the Cavemen; and Ionad Uíbh Eachach.

To join us in a celebration like no other, click here at 6.30pm tonight, Friday, or follow the link at the top of this page, when we will kick-off our virtual awards ceremony.

While the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to postpone the annual Best of the West event in March, we’re determined to recognise all that is good about West Belfast in these most challenging of times.

Now, more than ever, we feel we should show our appreciation for the community champions whose indefatigable efforts have helped us all through this unprecedented era.

Speaking ahead of the big night, Belfast Media Advertising Marketing Manager, Christina Sloan, said: “It has been an incredibly trying time for our community of late, but we’ve been absolutely blown away by the response to this year’s Best of the West.

“We’re extremely excited to be hosting our virtual awards ceremony and we’d like to thank all our loyal readers and followers for their votes and nominations. Regardless of the result, all of the entrants can be very proud of their efforts, which are a testament to the vital role they play in our community all year-round.

“The West Belfast community has shown immeasurable strength and resilience throughout the pandemic, so we thought it was only fitting to commend their efforts in the way we know best.

“Our unprecedented online celebration would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, who have helped us shine a virtual spotlight on the very Best of the West. Although the pandemic has forced us apart, we feel that there is no more fitting tribute to our local heroes, so join us on the night for a virtual event like no other."