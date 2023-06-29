Controversial July 12 Orange parade past Ardoyne banned by Parades Commission

AN application for a controversial Orange Order evening return parade on July 12 at a previous flashpoint in North Belfast has been rejected by the Parades Commission.

Ligoniel True Blues 1932 had applied for an evening return parade, which would take it up the Crumlin Road, past Ardoyne shops.

The lodge applied for the return parade to depart at 6.30pm from Clifton Street Orange Hall before passing through Denmark Street, Crumlin Road, Cambrai Street, Enfield Street, Woodvale Road and Crumlin Road.

However, the application has been rejected by the Parades Commission who ruled that the lodge's return evening parade shall not process that part of the notified route beyond the junction of Woodvale Parade and Woodvale Road.

It is the second time in two weeks that the Parades Commission have rejected a loyalist parade on the Crumlin Road. Last Saturday, Ballysillan LOL 1891 had applied for a feeder parade to the annual Whiterock Parade passing by the Ardoyne shops – which had been the scene of rioting and stand-offs over several years.

Crumlin Ardoyne Residents' Association (CARA) signed an agreement with the Ligoniel lodges in 2016, with both sides making concessions that ended a long-running dispute over marching in the area.

Since the agreement, there has been a settled period of almost seven years with regards to parading and broader community relations.

Following the latest application by Ligoniel True Blues 1932, CARA said they were "shocked and frustrated", but are still willing to honour the terms of the agreement and not protest the morning parade. They said they believe it will be very difficult to repair relationships, but are still willing to enter dialogue.

CARA stressed the "significant damage" to relationships that these notifications are causing and that they "risk hardening attitudes among residents and re-animating very negative elements".

In their determination, the Parades Commission stated: "The Commission considers this notification to be a further breach of the agreement dated September 23, 2016.

"The Commission repeats its position that this is a wanton disregard for the efforts made in acutely difficult circumstances to achieve a local agreement and an egregious disregard for the six years of peace it secured.

"It serves only to heighten tensions in a period of political instability and risks serious public disorder. The Commission accepts that that the agreement contains a mechanism to air and discuss any frustration held by the parties.

"The organiser’s failure to make use of this has jeopardised the peaceful co-existence of two communities with a difficult history. It threatens to undermine future efforts to manage parading in this area and endangers the continued development of positive cross-community relations.

"The Commission considers its reformation to be vital in repairing the damage that these notifications have caused and would urge the parties to reconvene at an appropriate time."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín welcomed the determination by the Parades Commission.



“This is the latest breach of an agreement in 2016 between the Crumlin Ardoyne Residents' Association and the three Ligoniel lodges which has brought almost seven years of peace to the Crumlin Road and eased community tensions.



“Residents have had peace for seven years now and rightly raised concerns about this parade and lodged an objection with the support of Sinn Féin representatives in the area. Sinn Féin will continue to monitor all applications for parades which fall outside the 2016 Agreement.”