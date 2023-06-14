St Oliver Plunkett pupils get ready to perform Jungle Book

SONG AND DANCE: Pupils in costume ahead of the show

THIS Wednesday and Thursday will see the pupils of St Oliver Plunkett’s Primary School put on their production of The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling.

The play, which is set in India will be based on the animated version of the story complete with its beloved characters and well known songs.

The play will take place on Wednesday 14th and Thursday 15th June at 7pm at St Oliver Plunkett PS.

JUNGLE BOOK: Pupils have been preparing hard for the show

Claire Kelly, a Year 7 teacher at St Oliver Plunketts described how the children have been preparing for the show.

“Some of our children will be doing a performance with African drumming which they’ve been learning from our music teacher. They’ve been preparing for it for months and will be doing drumming in the beginning and to announce the show.

“All of the children are in wonderful costumes which the parents very kindly purchased themselves. All of everyone’s favourite Jungle Book characters will be there, we have Baloo, Mowgli, Bagheera, Shere Khan and King Louis.

JUNGLE BOOK: Some of the brilliant costumes in the play

Mrs Kelly said the play would involve singing and it had created a great buzz around the school as it will be the final performance of the year for Year 7 pupils who will be going on to post-primary schools after summer.

“It’s a musical so it will have lots of singing. The kids auditioned in front of the teachers and all their classmates. It was very exciting for them and there’s been some fantastic energy throughout. Other year groups have also made lots of artwork to accompany the show which is looking to be brilliant as it will be Year 7 leavers’ show.

“There will also be a raffle at the interval with some brilliant prizes to be won which have been very kindly donated by local businesses in the area and we want to thank them very much for their wonderful donations.

“It’s created such a buzz throughout the school and the children have been working so hard and it’s a brilliant celebration of our school community.”

Tickets are available at St Oliver Plunkett’s and cost £7 (cash).