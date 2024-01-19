Extended opening hours at Keenan Seafood factory shop at Kennedy Way

THE VERY BEST OF QUALITY: Keenan Seafood factory shop on Kennedy Way

NOW established as one of the leading suppliers of fresh and frozen seafood in the North, Keenan Seafood is delighted to announce new extended opening hours for its factory shop.

Based in a modern purpose built facility at Kennedy Way in West Belfast just off the M1, they will now be opened Wednesday-Friday from 9am-3pm and Saturday from 9am-1pm.

Having previously operating the fish counter in a number of Tesco stores, Gerry Keenan and his team are hoping to welcome customers over to Kennedy Way to visit their factory shop.

“Many of our regular customers from Tesco Newtownbreda still want to buy loose fresh fish and are happy to visit the factory shop to see our superb range on offer,” explained Gerry. “We are only ten minutes away from the Breda store.

“Barry Close, who ran the fish counter there is in charge of our factory shop counter and he says it is great to see so many of our customers come over here now too.

“For those customers who can’t travel, we are still supplying a new range of pre-packed fish lines to all the Tesco stores.”

The Keenan family name has been associated with the fish business for three generations.

Keenan Seafood supplies a full range of fresh and frozen seafood to many of the leading hotels, restaurants and contract catering outlets across the North.

Fish is sourced each morning from the local ports of Kilkeel, Ardglass and Portavogie as well as from Scotland and the West of Ireland. The company has a policy of trying to source as much local fish as possible based on quality and value.

Keenan Seafood

Kennedy Way

Belfast

BT11 9AP

Tel: 028 9061 8088

Email: info@keenanseafood.com

https://www.keenanseafood.com/