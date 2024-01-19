Rave reviews for Kneecap movie at Sundance Film Festival

IN FROM THE COLD: Kneecap in Utah where their film Kneecap premiered at Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews

KNEECAP arrived in style in a PSNI Land Rover to the premiere of their debut film at Sundance Film Festival – with the movie receiving critical acclaim.

Sundance...we're coming for you 🇮🇪🔥



Special thanks to @PSNIBelfastW for the peeler jeep x pic.twitter.com/OF1U7zAUou — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) January 18, 2024

The audience gave the film an enthusiastic ovation as the credits rolled at the end and there was raucous laughter from the sold-out audience throughout the premiere screening.

The film is the first in the Irish language to be screened at the world renowned festival and also the most expensive Irish language film ever produced.

Before the premiere the lads even managed to call in for a visit to one of Utah's most well-known towns, the aptly named 'Provo'.

UTAH: The lads called in to visit the sights in Provo before the film festival

Arriving at the premiere in a decked out PSNI Land Rover with Kneecap spray-painted on the side, Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí were joined by director Rich Peppiatt and stars of the film, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds and Fionnuala Flaherty.

The film, set in 2019 tells the story of the group's origin and features Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in their acting debuts alongside Academy Award nominated Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds, Fionnuala Flaherty and Josie Walker.

👀A wee sneak peek of Kneecap the movie. 👇



🎥 The first ever Irish language movie at @sundanceorg - this snippet in the language of the oppressor.



"The Troubles?!" 💥 pic.twitter.com/QoGdFdMqC9 — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) December 6, 2023

Some of the reviews so far state:

“Clearly destined for cult status” Irish Times

“The funniest thing to come out of Belfast….Kneecap is a riot” Screen Daily

“A sharp and well-made comedy” Indie Wire

"Kneecap is an audacious film that completely obliterates the expectations of the musical biopic genre” The Wrap