Rap group Kneecap filming the 'biggest Irish language film ever made'

CAMERA, ACTION: Filming for the “biggest Irish language film ever made” takes place in the New Lodge

FILMING has commenced for the “biggest Irish language film ever made” across various locations in Belfast.

The Irish language rap group Kneecap announced earlier this year that they are shooting a feature film, which will be a dramatised version of the rappers’ lives.

Scenes for the feature film have been shot across Belfast including Ardoyne, New Lodge and Madden’s Bar.

On Wednesday, filming continued in the New Lodge, which was previously a hotspot for creating music videos when Grammy Award winner Rihanna shot her ‘We Found Love’ video in 2011.

Kneecap played Féile an Phobail in Belfast last August

The film which has a budget of more than €1million, will feature Oscar Nominee Michael Fassbender. The actor, who came to prominence playing the role of Bobby Sands in Hunger, was spotted on the set of the film last month in Carlingford.

Oscar-nominated producer, director and journalist Trevor Birney will be producing the film and filmmaker Rich Peppiatt has written the script and is directing.

In February, the rap group trio, announced the news of the film on social media telling fans “we would love to have you involved".

Fans of the group were invited to attend filming scenes and take part in the action throughout the month of March.

The group which merges Irish and English together state that their voice “comes screaming from the too-often deprived areas of the North of Ireland, speaking in a language which is too-often ignored".

Kneecap’s debut album is set to be released this year.