Kneecap's new single is BBC Radio 1's track of the week

IRISH language rappers Kneecap will appear on Radio 1 on Friday to play their new single 'Better Way to Live' on BBC's Introducing track of the week.

BBC Introducing is a platform for up-and-coming artists to release their music which is then played on BBC radio stations all over the world.

This week's track of the week is Kneecap's acclaimed new single 'Better Way to Live' which also features Fontaines D.C frontman Grian Chatten. Chatten has also recently released his own solo album 'Chaos For the Fly' which received universal acclaim.

The West Belfast Irish language rap trio have just returned from a whirlwind trip to the United States where their biographical film 'Kneecap' received rave reviews and was picked up Sony for distribution.

The film features the three playing themselves as well as A-List star Michael Fassbender as Móglaí Bap's Da and Simone Kirby of Peaky Blinders' fame.

Simone Kirby also features in the music video for 'Better Way to Live' which was shot by Kneecap's videographer Peadar Ó Goill.

Speaking about the new single the lads said: "It was filmed by Peadar Ó Goill who is one of our managers/photographers/videographers. He's an all round great guy and a gentleman. The idea of the whole song and the video was about the mundane of life and to capture that and to show there's a thin veil between the mundane life and a different sort of life if you choose it."

Kneecap will also have new singles coming out in February and March 2024.