Laptop will be ‘core issue’ in Noah inquest

EXAMINATION of a laptop belonging to Noah Donohoe will be a ‘core issue’ in the inquest into this death.



The body of the 14-year-old St Malachy’s College pupil was found in a storm drain in North Belfast last June, six days after he went missing.



During a pre-inquest hearing on Friday, family lawyer Niall Murphy sought assurance from police that a “technical” problem encountered by forensic investigators in examining the Chromebook had been overcome.



Mr Murphy said findings in relation to Noah’s "internet access and use" could be a key factor in the inquest.



"That will inform all of which we are charged to consider," said the solicitor.



Mr Murphy also sought an update from police on whether officers were satisfied with their engagement with a Canadian author whose book Noah had in his possession when he went missing.



Police investigating the death have been in contact with Jordan Peterson, who wrote the self-help book 12 Rules For Life.



There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by the author.



Mr Murphy said when he spoke with the PSNI last month it was his understanding that officers were "not content that engagement (with Mr Peterson) has been discharged to the police satisfaction" though he acknowledged that position may have since changed.



Replying to Mr Murphy, the coroner, Joe McCrisken said the police inquiries in regard to the book focused on Instagram activity on accounts not associated with Mr Peterson.



"The inquiries really relate to Instagram accounts, as opposed to Mr Peterson himself, and the keeper, holder or custodian of those Instagram accounts," he told the court.



The coroner told Mr Murphy he would engage with police to establish progress in relation to the laptop examination and their inquiries related to Mr Peterson.



Mr Murphy also asked for an update on when police would return other items belonging to Noah, such as his phone, Kindle and schoolbooks.



Proceedings were watched by Noah's mother Fiona and her sister Niamh.



Earlier, a group of supporters gathered outside Belfast Coroner's Court holding banners and pictures of the schoolboy.



The inquest is due to be held in January 2022.

The next review hearing was scheduled for the end of May.