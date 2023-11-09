Former La Salle teacher Marie to be remembered at special event next year

A FUNDRAISER has been organised for next year in memory of a West Belfast teacher who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Marie McBride taught English and Media Studies at De La Salle College in Andersonstown for over 17 years. Marie was described as being a "much loved and inspirational teacher” throughout her time in school until her passing in March.

Now, Marie's partner, Sean has organised a formal dinner event in the Europa Hotel to celebrate her life and legacy and support a cause close to her heart.

It will take place on Saturday, April 20. Actor Stephen Rea and author Ronan Bennett will be special guests at the gala dinner, and will speak on the night.

The event will raise funds for Women's Aid, an organisation that provides vital support shelter and resources to women and children affected by domestic abuse.

All proceeds from the event including ticket sales donations will be directed to Women's Aid to support the services it provides.

Sean Murray said: “Marie was a warm, generous, and very loving person. Educating young disadvantaged children was the heartbeat of her work.

"She had a passion for literature and going beyond her requirements as a teacher at De La Salle College to make it as accessible as possible to all she taught.

"She touched so many lives and it’s fitting that we bring family, friends, and work colleagues together to celebrate her life and reflect on her incredible legacy.”

Helen Russell from Women’s Aid added: “We are very happy to celebrate Marie’s life with her loved ones.

"Her life clearly touched many other lives in a positive way, and it is clear they were all the better for having known her.

"Through our work at Women’s Aid, we have supported women for many years, some of those women lost their lives to suicide as a result of domestic violence.

"In other countries a penalty of up to ten years imprisonment is in place for perpetrators of abuse that leads to suicide. We are keenly aware of the devastation, the sense of injustice, hopelessness, and unfairness that families go through following a devastating loss.

"We continue to work with, for and on behalf of women and girls to eliminate all forms of violence against women”.