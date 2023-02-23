Blow away those winter blues with Féile an Earraigh

Féile an Earraigh launch with Lord Mayor Tina Black, Féile's Kevin Gamble, the Arts Council's Liam Hannaway and musicians Brendan Quinn and John McSherry

THE biggest ever Féile an Earraigh will herald in the spring as the city gears up for March and this year's St Patrick's celebrations.

Launched at Áras Uí Chonghaile on the Falls Road, the spring festival – fresh off the back of August’s massive Féile an Phobail success – runs from March 1-19 this year and features a record-breaking number of events which coincide with the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble spoke at the launch event on Tuesday and gave a taste of what Féile an Earraigh has to offer.

“Each year our spring festival, Féile an Earraigh, continues to grow, with over 250 events taking place this March. We are delighted that the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, and the Arts Council chairperson Liam Hannaway, have joined us today to launch the event.”

He added: "Féile an Earraigh is programmed to coincide with the celebration of our patron saint, St Patrick. This year’s Féile an Earraigh delivers a wonderful mix of traditional music, concerts, talks, tours, exhibitions, family events, International Women’s Day events, and St Patrick’s Day related arts and cultural events. At Féile an Earraigh, it’s not just about the tunes, it’s also about the warm and welcoming atmosphere that awaits locals and visitors alike."

The festival specifically transcends the traditional music scene across Belfast with a large amount of events from trad trails to live music sessions in the week leading up to St Patrick’s Day.

Kevin said that over 100 free events will be staged throughout the festival – in all four corners of Belfast.

"On Friday 3 March the incredible John Spillane will play to a sold-out concert at Áras Uí Chonghaile. John Spillane encapsulates Irish traditional music in its contemporary form – a reflection of Ireland today," he said.

“We have a massive concert in The Devenish on Sunday 5 March, with the Fairytale of New York Pogues tribute night with The Rapparees. Tickets are available for only £12 from Ticketmaster.ie. This will be a sell-out so get your tickets sorted now."

International Women’s Day, March 8, will be marked with a free trad session featuring an all-female line-up and will take place at 2RA on Royal Avenue in Belfast city centre.

A Food Fayre will also be ongoing on Wednesday March 15 from 12pm in the Conway Mill Atrium showcasing an array of cuisines from across the globe.

Kevin also touched on the partnership with Conradh na Gaeilge's Seachtain na Gaeilge. On Saturday March 4 the Irish cultural organisation will have a massive fun day – Spraoi Cois Lao – will be filled with music, culture, language and family activities galore and takes place right in the centre of the city at Custom House Square from 1-5pm.

Cuisle Nic Liam from Conradh na Gaeilge spoke about the need for “inclusivity” in promoting the Irish language throughout Belfast and how important it is to have events in every corner of the city.

“We are at the foot of the mountain, but we are ready for the climb,” she said.

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black also spoke at the launch and was “thrilled” to be a key supporter in Féile an Éarraigh festival once again this year.

“As a UNESCO city of music, we have such a vast array of music genres. Our Irish traditional offering is a key part of the city’s musical heritage and this festival, which has grown from a grassroots and community level, embraces that heritage," she stated.

“This year’s Féile an Éarraigh brings us an impressive, diverse line-up of high-quality live events right across the city, animating Belfast in the lead up to, and during, the St Patrick’s Day celebrations. I most look forward to the Dunville Whiskey tour – that’s for sure."

Arts Council Chairperson Liam Hannaway said he was "delighted to be part of Féile an Earraigh, an event, he said, that will build bridges across Belfast.

"There is nothing more important in terms of developing culture and future than community arts. The traditional music programme stands out this year," he added.

The full event programme is now available to view here.