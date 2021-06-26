Leinster Senior Hurling Championship: Dublin overpower Antrim in impressive fashion

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final

Dublin 3-31 Antrim 0-22

IT wasn't the glorious return to the Leinster Championship that Antrim had hoped for as they suffered a crushing 18-point defeat to Dublin at Páirc Tailteann in Navan.

Five weeks on from a League meeting that was decisively won by the Dubs, this game played out in similar fashion, only this time the winning margin reflected the dominance from the Leinster outfit.

There is a saying in boxing that styles make fights and Antrim just didn't have an answer to what Dublin brought to the table for the second time this year as they couldn't match the physicality and athleticism of the boys in blue.

Too many individual errors allowed Dublin to nip in and turn possession over, but perhaps the pressure and intensity of Mattie Kenny's men made that so.

Dublin's hurling was crisp, sharp and they were clever in possession with their movement pulling Antrim out of shape and worked the ball into gaps where they could exploit the Saffrons.

Indeed, Dublin finished with 13 different scorers, which told its own tale as they had weapons all across the field, with Dónal Burke top-scoring with 11, while full-forward Ronan Hayes proved a handful and captain, Danny Sutcliffe dominating in the air.

Antrim did compete well in the early stages and had some decent performances in the full-back line and from Neil McManus, but as the minutes ticked by, Dublin just took control as they dominated the rucks and breaks with their ability to win primary possession in traffic or when off-balance hugely impressive.

It was a huge learning curve for Antrim who just seemed off colour from the start and in the unforgiving environs of the Leinster Championship, mistakes were always going to be punished.

Niall McKenna gets the ball away despite the attention of Danny Sutcliffe

It was a nip and tuck opening quarter of the game with the lead changing hands on a couple of occasions.

Chris Crummey opened the scoring three minutes in with Neil McManus replying immediately and the Cushendall man repeated after Dónal Burke opened his account for the day.

A Ciaran Clarke free gave Antrim a brief lead with Dublin responding and after another trade of scores, points from Riain McBride and Danny Sutcliffe had the Dubs two clear.

Antrim came so close to a goal on 15 minutes when McManus picked out Conal Cunning with a great ball only for the Dunloy's man's rasping shot forcing a stunning save from Alan Nolan to deflect the ball up and over for a point.

Keelan Molloy levelled the affair, but Dublin were now into their stride with their hurling crisper, sharper and this led to a pair of scores to leave them 0-8 to 0-6 ahead at the water break.

They powered on in the second quarter with five of the next six points as Antrim were struggling to get much going in attack with a pair of Clarke frees keeping them in touch, but the goal Dublin had been threatening on an increasingly exposed Antrim defence arrived on 32 minutes as Cian O'Sullivan got in on the left and sent a bullett of a shot into the top right corner.

Riain McBride gets clear of Antrim challenges

The sides finished the half going point-for-point, with Dublin holding a 1-17 to 0-12 advantage at the interval and this gap seemed about right to reflect their superiority throughout the field.

Antrim began the second period with energy but couldn't find the scores they needed to gain momentum with a long free from James McNaughton responded to by points from Ronan Hayes and Cian O'Sullivan.

McManus replied with one of his own before the Saffrons had a sight of goal as Clarke burst through at pace and opted to pass inside to Conor McCann, but a Dublin hurley diverted the ball out for a 65 that Clarke converted.

The Dubs hit the next three scores with Antrim replying through McManus and Clarke to get to within eight, but they would soon be put to the sword with a pair of Donal Burke scores moving the lead out to double figures once again and then on 54 minutes, Conor Burke found the space to gallop through and passed to Ronan Hayes who blasted to the net to make it 2-24 to 0-12 at the water break.

It would get worse for Antrim when play restarted as a long free from Alan Nolan dropped short and Ryan Elliott opted to bat the ball down where Cian Boland was lurking to turn the sliotar home and completely end the argument.

The remainder of the game did see Antrim battle on but were limited to points through Conor McCann, Keelan Molloy, McManus and Clarke as Dublin piled on the agony with Burke bringing his tally to 11 for the day, while substitutes Oisin O'Rourke, Seán Moran, Fergal Whitely and Paul Crummey all registering with the latter rising high to bat just over.

Ryan McGarry is given his marching orders

It was a tough day for Antrim whose misery was compounded as Ryan McGarry was sent off on 69 minutes for a wild swipe, as they now face Laois in two weeks to decide who moves on in the Qualifiers and beats the drop back to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

DUBLIN: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O'Donnell (0-1), C O'Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, J Madden; R McBride (0-2), C Burke (0-1); D Sutcliffe (0-3), D Burke (0-11, 6 frees), C Crummey (0-3); C Boland (1-1), R Hayes (1-3), C O'Sullivan (1-2).

Subs: F Whitely (0-1) for D Sutcliffe (57), J Malone for R McBride (57), O O'Rourke (0-1) for C O'Sullivan (57), S Moran (0-1) for C Burke (60), P Crummey (0-1) for C Crummey (62)

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell, P Burke, J Maskey; K Molloy (0-3), J McNaughton (0-1 free); N McKenna, N McManus (0-6), M Bradley (0-1); C Clarke (0-9, 6 frees, 1 65), C Cunning (0-1), S Elliott.

Subs: C McCann (0-1) for S Elliott (26), D Nugent for N McKenna (49), S Shannon for M Bradley (49), Ciaran Johnston for E Campbell (57), R McGarry for J Maskey (57)

REFEREE: Liam Gordon (Galway)