Leinster U20 Hurling Championship: Antrim travel to the Ards to face old rivals, Down

Antrim's Daire Murphy fires home a goal during last October's U20 clash between the counties with the Rossa man set for action again this evening John McIlwaine

Leinster U20 Hurling Championship, Round One

Down v Antrim (Ballycran, 7.30pm, tonight)

THERE will be an Ulster final feel to this evening's Leinster U20 Hurling Championship opener in Ballycran as Down host old rivals Antrim for a place in Round Two of the competition.

The counties met at the same stage last October with the Saffrons scoring a 3-24 to 2-14 win before exiting the competition to eventual All-Ireland champion, Dublin.

Antrim have only a handful of survivors from the 2020 campaign, but do contain the trio of Conal Bohill, Niall O'Connor and Declan McCloskey who have all been called up to the senior squad, whilst Daire Murphy is another who was in action last term.

"They bring that bit of experience to the team," said Karl McKeegan who is part of the Antrim management set-up.

"All three were part of it last year and were very good for us. They got the call up to the senior squad because they did show themselves last year. You can see the difference in them from training with the seniors as it's done them well.

"I know this is a qualifier to get into Leinster the following week, but it is still something of an Ulster final.

"We're going down there expecting a tough game and the boys are all looking forward it. I'm sure Down will be well prepared and well up for it too."

🎫 Tickets are available to buy online for the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Qualifier between @AontroimGAA & @OfficialDownGAA 👉https://t.co/zkbWLu9B2V



The game takes place tomorrow, Tuesday 29th June, in Ballycran at 7.30pm 🙌 pic.twitter.com/daxCm54apk — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) June 28, 2021

The winner of this evening's clash will face either Laois or Westmeath next week, with the other dropping into the All-Ireland B competition.

Down have a number of players who were involved last year including Ryan Convery, Stuart Martin, Sean Hughes and Owen McDermott, but they will be without Sean Campbell who is tied-up with the football panel and are sweating on the fitness of team captain, Ciaran Watson who picked up a hamstring injury on club duty at the weekend.

"It's difficult as we have had no matches, Antrim have had no matches and nobody knows thee they stand in many ways," said Down manager, Ronan Sheehan.

"The positive is that we are in the Leinster Championship if we win, but if we lose we are in the All-Ireland B, so either way we will have something to take forward.

"Antrim will always be favourites in these games as they always have the bigger pick, but we'll be going in off the back of a few-good factor in Down hurling because of the senior team. It's a big test, but we will know more about these players at the end of the match."

With club fixtures coming thick and fast over the past few months, there hasn't been a great deal of time to gather the squads for a lengthy preparation, but Antrim's players have done a good bit of work regardless, according to McKeegan.

The prize of a second round clash against Leinster opposition has focussed the minds and he reports that all are keen to get going in Ballycran this evening.

Antrim may have won with a bit to spare in October's game between the counties, but it took a late Antrim surge to put a gloss on the scoreboard and a tough battle is anticipated between these rivals.

"There is never much in it anytime we've played them over the past lot of years," McKeegan added.

"It is always close enough but we pulled away in the last couple of minutes in the last few games.

"We've actually got together a decent amount of times over the past while. It's different between getting together and training because there are boys playing for their club U20s, their senior reserve and senior club, so when we get them we are trying to nurse them as you don't want to run them into the ground, but give them the best chance possible.

"We had a couple of good sessions last Wednesday and on Sunday, and the buzz is good so we're looking forward to it."