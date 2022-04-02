Leinster U20 Hurling Championship: Laois pull clear to score comprehensive win over Antrim

oneills.com Leinster U20 Hurling Championship, Round One

Laois 3-21 Antrim 0-12

IN the end, Laois moved seamlessly into the next round of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship, but the margin of victory may have been a little unkind on Antrim at Parnell Park on Saturday.

The Saffrons were well in this game early in the second period, but the Midlanders pulled away and two late goals put a final gloss on the scoreboard.

There was no doubting Laois were the better side on the day as their hurling was crisper and use of possession much more effective as Antrim were guilty of hitting too many hopeful balls forward that were swallowed up by the grateful victors, but the young Saffrons did battle well and had some decent performances across the field, but it just didn't really happen for them on the day after a bright start.

"At half-time, we said to the boys the game was there if they wanted it, but Laois showed a bit of class and those 15 minutes after half-time was the sucker-punch," said Antrim manager Paudie Shivers.

"It's easy saying this when you get beat, but this year is about restructuring things at this level and we believe we've done that.

"The boys are as disappointed as me if not more, but we've put Antrim U20 hurling back on the map.

"The body of work they've done, games they've played and the way they've committed to county hurling is a credit to themselves, their clubs and their families."

Antrim opened brightly and a pair of pointed frees from Seamus McAuley was the reward for their good start with Christy McGarry then picked out by Eoin Trainor to turn and fire over a beauty.

Laois gradually grew into the game with Dan Delaney getting them off the mark from a free on seven minutes, but McGarry hit back immediately as he gathered from the poc-out down the middle to turn and score.

Still, it was clear the Midlanders were just that bit sharper in their play and they began to dominate with James Duggan shrugging off a challenge to score, while Antrim goalkeeper Callum Mullan made a terrific point-blank save from Duggan just after.

Laois continued to take charge with Delaney converting a free and then Duggan making a fine catch to turn and score, levelling the game at 0-4.

The O'Moore men were finding their men much easier with nothing sticking in the Antrim forwards, so it was no surprise they got themselves in front on 18 minutes through Adam Kirwin and Delaney stretched the gap to two from a free.

They really should have had a goal on 21 minutes as Duggan played out to Noah Quinlan on the left and instead of taking the shot himself, passed inside to Kirwin just yards out but with the goal gaping, somehow missed the target.

It was a huge let-off for Antrim and they responded with their first score in 14 minutes as Rian McMullan pointed off a break.

The wides were beginning to stack up for Laois with Delaney missing several frees, so Cillian Dunne took over and converted back-to-back and then added another from play to cancel out a McAuley free for Antrim, leaving the O'Moore men 0-9 to 0-6 up at the half.

Antrim were right in this game and remained so early with Tiernan Smyth cancelling out Noah Quinlan's early score for Laois, but points from Dunne and Duggan extended the gap before Christy McGarry pulled one back from a free to leave four in it on 36 minutes.

However, by the time McGarry added to Antrim's tally from another free 15 minutes later, this game was over as Laois had put another 1-6 on the board as they began to fully click in attack.

Wing-back Padraig Brennan started to come into his own, hitting three of those points with Dunne (two) and Duggan the others, but the game-breaker was Noah Quinlan's 47th-minute goal that came when he nipped in to gather a long ball that broke after it wasn't dealt with by the Antrim defence and this time Mullan had no chance as the full-forward rattled the net.

To Antrim's credit, they kept seeking a way back with McGarry converting two frees and substitute Seanie McIntosh using his pace to get clear and hit two excellent points with Brennan and midfielder Niall Coss finding their range for Laois as the gap was 11 on 58 minutes.

The outcome was not in doubt, but that didn't stop Laois from finishing with a flourish as Duggan deftly flicked home Shane Fitzpatrick's perfectly-weighed ball in from the right and then Quinlan blasted low to the net when picked out by Dunne from a quick free, while substitute Tiarnach Doheny got his name on the scoresheet with an injury-time point that completed a fine afternoon for Laois.

It wasn't the outcome Antri had hoped for, but with the former U21 grade an afterthought in the county for too long in the past, there does seem to have been a marker set for what is required moving forward.

"I'm an Antrim man and we've had many days like this, but it's just part of life and important to take the learnings and move on with it," added Shivers who paid tribute to goalkeeper Mullan who played despite the passing of his grandfather, John.

"We've got 12 boys moving on now (to senior) and I wouldn't hesitate to put any of those 12 boys into senior-level because the way they have committed and their skill level - although it didn't happen for them today - is there.

"It's disappointing but life goes on and we move on. There are far more important things in life.

"Whilst it is a disappointing result for us, things are put firmly in perspective by the passing of John Mullan (Callum Mullan's grandfather) prior to the game and I want to pass on the condolences to the Mullan family on behalf of Callum's team-mates and coaches. I'm sure John would be very proud of him today."

ANTRIM: Callum Mullan; Ruairi McCormick, Rory McCloskey, Dubhaltach Wilson; Daire McMullan, Enda Og McGarry, Barry Scott; Eoin Trainor, Ronan Laverty; Rian McMullan (0-1), Seamus McAuley (0-3 frees), Daire Murphy; Tiernan Smyth (0-1), Aidan Scullion, Christy McGarry (0-5, 3 frees).

Subs: Feargal McKiernan for S McAuley (HT), Conlith McKinley for D Murphy (HT), Seanie McIntosh (0-2) for A Scullion (42), Niall McGarel for T Smyth (52), Conor Boyle for D McMullan (56)

LAOIS: Paddy Hassett; Ian Shanahan, Lawson Obular, Danny Brennan; Padraig Brennan (0-4), Niall Cross (0-1), Philip Aynan; Cody Comerford, Tadgh Cuddy; Dan Delaney (0-3 frees), Cillian Dunne (0-6, 3 frees, 1 65), Eddie Critchley; James Duggan (1-4), Noah Quinlan (2-1), Adam Kirwin (0-1).

Subs: Colin Byrne for A Kirwin (29), Bryan Bredin for E Critchley (41), Shaun Fitzpatrick for D Delaney (53), Rian Edwards for C Comerford (55), Tiarnach Doheny (0-1) for D Brennan (58)

REFEREE: Adam Kinahan (Offaly)