Police say elaborate hoax forced Lenadoon families from homes

ELABORATE HOAX: Residents in the Falcarragh Drive have returned home following an overnight security alert

Residents have returned to their homes after a security alert in Falcarragh Drive was declared an "elaborate hoax".

Police attended the scene following a report of a suspicious object in the front garden of a house at around 11.30pm on Sunday 16 May.

A number of nearby homes were evacuated and streets closed whilst the object was examined.

It was later declared an elaborate hoax and local residents were allowed home at around 4am. The object has been taken for further forensic tests.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2177 16/05/21.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.