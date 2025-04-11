LGFA: Antrim face Fermanagh in Division Four final

PROMOTION to Division Three may already be secured, but Antrim's ladies can wrap up their league campaign with some silverware to show when take on Fermanagh in the Division Four decider in Clones on Sunday (3pm, live on TG4 YouTube).

The resurgent Saffrons have enjoyed a superb year so far, winning all seven of their games in the regular season before accounting for All-Ireland Intermediate champions, Leitrim in the semi-final which in effect was a promotion playoff.

One of those previous victories saw Antrim edge out Sunday's opposition in a thriller at Tempo as Thresa Mellon hit the winning score in a 3-10 to 3-9 victory.

Blaithin Bogue and Eimear Smyth were in fine form for the Ernesiders and the duo will again carry their threat in a game in which last year's All-Ireland Junior champions will be keen to win as they have fallen short against the Saffrons in recent times including the 2022 All-Ireland Junior decider which went to a replay.

Defeat will be far from a disaster for either, but nonetheless, heading into the championship with a title under the belt will do no harm at all as they both come into this final on the crest of a wave.

Antrim's win over Leitrim was hard-fought but well-earned as their ability to rattle the net proved crucial as they hit five goals including two for captain Bronagh Devlin who has led by example throughout the season.

Ana Mulholland, Lara Dahunsi and Nicole Jones were also to raise green and Mellon was instrumental once again for Micky Devlin and Chris Scullion's side that won 5-8 to 3-10.

As for Fermanagh, they too were in a goalscoring mood to account for Sligo, 5-12 to 3-13 to seal their own promotion with Smyth, Joanne Doonan (two), Cliodhna Martin and Sinead Barrett netting.

It is all set up for a thriller in Clones as these Ulster rivals get set for the latest meeting in a final.

There's a good buzz about the team and we're all looking forward to it," said Devlin.

"Fermanagh's a very good team and over the last few years, it's been one (win) for Fermanagh, one for Antrim, so hopefully this year it will go our way.

"We've had a good league campaign, so we're set for the weekend. It's always a big game between us and Fermanagh and we know each other inside-out. The league game, there was only a point between us, so we're set for a tough test on Sunday."