Liam Neeson congratulates Lyric Theatre on scooping top award

A-LIST actor Liam Neeson has congratulated a Belfast theatre after they scooped a top award at a glitzy London ceremony.

The Lyric Theatre won Theatre of the Year at The Stage Awards 2023, which celebrates the best of the UK theatre industry at the ceremony in London’s West End on Monday night.

Sharing the award alongside London’s Bush Theatre, the Lyric Theatre was recognised for its programme, which featured eight-full scale productions, seven of which were new works, as well as for its online festival of skills development sessions, called Play/Write, and its open call for new work.

It also received recognition for their work to attract under-represented audiences through LGBT+ productions, and for their extensive education and outreach programme.

WINNERS: The Lyric shared the award with London's Bush Theatre

Lyric Executive producer Jimmy Fay said the Lyric Theatre was "about the people who make the work" and dedicated the award to the venue’s staff, audiences, actors and writers.

Jimmy also added it was "vital" that an active producing theatre remained at the heart of our creative arts and industry in the North of Ireland.

The Stage editor Alistair Smith said: "At a time when new writing in the UK is facing damaging cuts, we are delighted to be able to celebrate two wonderful producing theatres who are staging some of the most exciting new work around, while also maintaining and extending their support to playwrights.”

Lyric Patron Liam Neeson sent his congratulations and said: “Many, many congratulations to Jimmy, his superb staff and of course the audiences: we couldn’t make theatre without them and their loyal and constant support over the past 70 years.

"I, personally couldn’t be more proud of you all!”