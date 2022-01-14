Lidl submits plans for new £6m store and drive-through café on Boucher Road

NEW STORE: A visual impression of the new Lidl store on the Boucher Road

GERMAN supermarket retailer Lidl has launched a planning application for a new £6m store on the Boucher Road.

The proposed new development will sit on a site of 9,792 sqm and includes a drive-through café, measuring 566 sqm, located close to Windsor Park and Olympia Leisure Centre. It will create up to 100 permanent retail jobs and support a further 200 jobs during the construction phase

The application follows a local consultation on the plans which have been positively received by local representatives and the wider community.

The new store will follow Lidl's established ‘concept’ design, which prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency.

The site will also include a 148-space car park, including electric vehicle charging points.

Chris Speers, regional property executive for Lidl NI, said: “Since confirming a £32 million investment into the Greater Belfast region with five key sites, we’re pleased to be delivering these projects at pace and with great success.

"We’ve opened two new stores at Holywood Exchange and Crumlin Road and I’m pleased to confirm we’re moving ahead with plans to relocate our existing store at Castlereagh Road to an adjacent site and to redevelop and expand our existing Shore Road store.

“Our fifth site at Boucher Road is a strategically-important location for us, expanding our reach into the south Belfast area for the first time and bringing a multi-million pound investment and new jobs to the local area. We’re excited to bring our award-winning Big on Quality, Lidl on Price proposition to thousands of new shoppers and to extend our presence across the city.

“We’re pleased to have worked closely with councillors, key businesses and the wider community to bring these plans forward and we are grateful for the positive support we have received for these plans.”