Local hospitality owners welcome relaxation of Covid restrictions

CHEERS: Martin Caldwell, owner of the Speckled Hen is toasting the easing of Covid restrictions at his bar and restaurant

LOCAL hospitality owners have welcomed a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions that were introduced in December due to the Omicron variant.

The decision comes as the number of new cases of Covid has started to fall.

Covid passports or proof of Covid status will no longer be legally required for entry to bars, restaurants or cinemas from Wednesday of this week.

Last Friday, rules were removed on table service in hospitality businesses and the so-called ‘rule of six’ people per table.

Nightclubs – which were forced to close on December 26 have also been allowed to reopen with dancing and indoor events at which people are not seated being permitted once again.

Covid passports or proof of Covid status will remain in use for access to nightclubs, as well as for indoor unseated and partially-seated events with 500 or more people in attendance.

Martin Caldwell, owner of The Speckled Hen Bar and Restaurant in Derriaghy, says he is “really glad” to see the back of the previous restrictions.

“The rules have been a real bug bare to us all here, especially the staff who have had to deal with people coming in,” he explained.

“We also had a lot of people who were not vaccinated arriving with negative lateral flow tests but no identification and then arguing the rules didn’t apply to them.

“We are really glad to see the back of the restrictions. It will really help business, there is no doubt about it. We are also hoping to receive money for being affected by Omicron variant so hopefully that will help get us back to some sort of normality.

“The restrictions meant extra costs for us. We have two entrances here which meant having staff checking people coming in. It was a bit of a hassle.

“The fact that the rules were announced virtually only for hospitality sent a message to people that hospitality was the problem in spreading the virus. We had many cancellations initially.

“I have learnt people aren’t really aware of the rules or don’t care and arrive in with half versions of what the actual facts are and what is required.”

Martin is now looking forward to building his business back up again, in the shape of re-introducing entertainment and is praying for no more variants and restrictions.

“We have tried to keep the business ticking over as best as we could and keeping our staff together,” he added. “The easing of these rules will allow us to look at introducing some entertainment back again and having event nights so we can start building the business again.

“Hopefully we don’t have any more variants. Omicron didn’t turn out half as bad as people said but unfortunately we are at the hands of government and scientists.”

In Maddens Bar in Belfast city centre, owner, Brian McMullan says he has his “fingers crossed” for a good few months ahead.

HOPEFUL: Brian McMullan from Maddens Bar

“The easing of restrictions can only be good as it means our capacity can increase,” he said. “There was a lot of hassle between Friday and Wednesday this week still trying to explain to people they needed to still show their Covid passport to get in.

“There is no maximum amount of people at a table anymore which is positive as well.

“We are still asking people to wear a mask when going to the bathroom and also still implementing track and trace. I am hoping it will soon be abolished soon as well.

“There will be a better atmosphere in the bar. The restrictions made us feel like we were babysitting adults and telling them what to do.

“Fingers crossed for a good few months ahead but you just never know what could come around the corner with this virus.”