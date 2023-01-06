West Belfast fitness coach to volunteer at refugee camp in Palestine

FUNDRAISING: Aitnamona woman Róisín Duggan is set to share her skills as a fitness coach in Palestine

A WEST Belfast fitness coach is travelling to Palestine this month to volunteer in a gym working with women and children from the Aida refugee camp in the West Bank.

Róisín Duggan from the Aitnamona area will be travelling to the Lajee Community Centre working in Aclaí Palestine gym. The aim of the Lajee Community Centre is to improve the quality of lives for the refugees from the Aida camp.

Róisín says she hopes that this will be “the first of many trips over” to Palestine.

“This is my first time going over to Palestine,” she explained.

“I have always wanted to go over and help. I have a friend and he was over working in the Gaza Strip a few years ago and ever since hearing the stories he told me I have always felt such a calling to go but I never knew how I would be able to go over and help.”

When Róisín met Aclaí founder Ainle Ó Cairealláin she realised how she could use her experience and skills set to work with and build connections with those living in refugee camps in Palestine.

Róisín to brave the cold at a fundraiser this Saturday

“I will be volunteering in Aclaí Palestine which is the sister gym of Aclaí Cork. I will be working with the women and children from the camp, building connections and trying to make a positive impact on their lives whilst I am there.

“Ainle had told me that he was recruiting coaches to go over to volunteer in his gym in Palestine and that’s how it all came about. I am just so grateful for an opportunity to be able to go over.”

Opened in 2020, Aclaí Palestine is a community gym and movement space for people of all ages who live in the Aida camp. Today Aida refugee camp is home to around 5,800 Palestinian refugees from 27 different villages. The organisation has said that the issues facing refugees at Aida camp are among those facing all Palestinian refugee camps, such as lack of space and resources, no reliable electricity or water supply, and constant attack by Israeli forces.

“The gym in Palestine is part of a community centre,” Róisín said.

“The main goal when I go over is to establish connections and try and show them that the gym can be a positive influence on their life.”

Róisín is part of a cold water swimming group who take the plunge at various locations every week

The work of the centre is entirely funded by public donations and Róisín is set to brave the cold water this Saturday to raise vital funds and awareness. Róisín will be taking the plunge at Helen’s Bay at 12pm for a cold water swim.

“The community centre and gym in Palestine is solely run on public donations. I’m trying to raise funds so I can aid the work that is being done there.

“I have been cold water swimming for just over a year now and it has completely changed my life. I absolutely love it.”

Róisín is part of a cold water swimming group who take the plunge at various locations every week. If you are interested in attending the event or wish to donate, please click this link.