Lord Mayor opens Book of Condolence for victims of Creeslough explosion

THE Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, has expressed her heartfelt condolence to the families and community of Creeslough, Co Donegal, following the tragic events on Friday.

10 people were killed when an explosion ripped through a filling station in the Donegal town on Friday afternoon.

A book of condolence was opened in City Hall on Monday by the Lord Mayor for the victims of the tragedy.

The Lord Mayor said: “The people of Belfast will join me in expressing our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence to the families and community of Creeslough and all those affected by this terrible tragedy on Friday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them all during this time of immense grief.

“I also want to thank all the emergency services from Donegal and here who worked under such traumatic circumstances in the search and recovery operation.”

The book of condolence will be open to sign in the reception area of City Hall during normal opening hours.