Lower Ormeau mural to be launched during this weekend's festival

COLOURFUL: Hugh Killough, Department for Communities, Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Áine Groogan, Dan Kitchener (DANK), Andrea Foye, owner of Frame of Mine and Chair of the Lower Ormeau Traders’ Association

INTERNATIONALLY renowned street artist, Dan Kitchener, 'DANK' has just completed his latest mural at 135 Ormeau Road, depicting the Ormeau Bridge at night.

Known for his epic scale wall murals, canvas shows and live painting events, Dan Kitchener has collaborated with artists including Paul McCartney, Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue and The Prodigy and his work has been seen by millions over the years.

Lower Ormeau Traders' Association commissioned Dan thanks to a "Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations" grant, led by Belfast City Council and funded through the Department for Communities Revitalisation programme.

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Áine Groogan, said: “It’s fantastic to see the spotlight being shone on the Lower Ormeau. Recently, retailers have been hit hard by the pandemic and a much more challenging economic climate.

“Our Belfast Agenda commits to growing a diverse and inclusive economy and the Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations pilot scheme is all about promoting economic growth throughout Belfast, by focusing on enhancing infrastructure, marketing, and animation along the city’s arterial routes.

“It’s particularly good to see this addition to our street art during Belfast 2024, our city’s biggest ever creative and cultural celebration – we’re starting to see even more beautiful artworks bringing vibrancy to Belfast neighbourhoods north, south, east and west.

“This important investment from the Department for Communities is helping to strengthen Belfast’s competitiveness by supporting start-ups, independent retailers, social enterprises and cultural and voluntary organisations to attract greater footfall and spend.”

Andrea Foye, owner of Frame of Mine and Chair of the Lower Ormeau Traders’ Association said: “It’s fantastic to see Dan’s beautiful artwork really capturing the special character of the Lower Ormeau – we want to develop our area as a destination, so we can boost local shopper loyalty and encourage people from outside the area to visit. We’ll also be developing a programme of events, along with a series of planting schemes to improve the area’s overall appearance and give our community a source of pride.

Artist Dan Kitchener added: “I’m thrilled to be back in Belfast creating this new mural. The city always has such a welcoming energy, and I love the opportunity to connect with the local community through my work. Street art has the power to transform public spaces, spark conversations, and hopefully bring a bit of joy to people's everyday lives. I’m excited to be a part of that here on the lower Ormeau Road.”

The mural will be officially unveiled on Saturday March 16 as part of the Lower Ormeau Spring Festival from 12 noon-3pm, including an artisan market with crafts and food.