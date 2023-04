WATCH: Lucky ducks cross at the traffic lights on the Whiterock Road

WHY did the ducks cross the road? To see what the 'quack' was in the Bog Meadows, of course!

Astonished drivers and pedestrians yesterday looked on as a mother duck and her ducklings waited for the traffic to stop at the bottom of the Whiterock Road before crossing at the traffic lights.

The mother duck and her ducklings then made their way towards the Bog Meadow Nature Reserve on the Falls Road.