Lucky escape as flammable liquid is poured on flat door and set alight in Skegoneill

FLAMMABLE liquid has been poured over the front door of flat in North Belfast and set alight.

Police are appealing for information after the arson attack around 8.45pm on Thursday night in Skegoneill Avenue.

Detective Sergeant McGearty said: “Our colleagues from the NIFRS attended and extinguished the fire. There were several people in the property at the time of the incident, thankfully none of them were injured.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information about this incident, or who may have doorbell/CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area which may be able to help with the investigation, to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1594 of 05/09/24.”

