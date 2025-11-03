Lucy Liu picks up Réalta Award at Belfast Film Festival

Hollywood actor Lucy Liu visited Belfast this weekend as part of the 25th Belfast Film Festival. During her visit, Liu picked up the festival’s Réalta Award for Exceptional and Compassionate Performance in Rosemead. This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.

