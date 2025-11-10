THE Lyric will honour one of the North’s most cherished playwrights, Christina Reid, with a new production of Tea In A China Cup (02–30 May).

Funny, tender, and unflinchingly honest, Reid’s play traces the lives of Belfast women across three turbulent decades, finding strength, humour, and hope in the rituals that hold families together. Audiences who enjoy this production can also look forward to the much-loved classic Steel Magnolias (13 Jun–10 Jul), celebrating resilience, friendship, and the power of women’s laughter. As part of its continued investment in access and inclusion, the Lyric is proud to announce a partnership with all-ability group Rogue Encounters. Following their acclaimed participation as the faeries in last year’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the group returns with Marvelous Humans: a new training and performance programme throughout 2026, with a showcase performance (25-26 Mar). Alongside the new season programme, the Lyric will present a landmark exhibition, A House of Play: 75 Years of the Lyric Theatre Belfast (30 Jan–8 Nov 2026).

Drawing inspiration from the theatre’s extraordinary legacy, built by generations of artists, writers, and audiences. The exhibition, curated by Kim Mawhinney, traces the theatre’s remarkable story from its early literary beginnings with Threshold magazine to its visual arts legacy through The New Gallery. It honours the artists who shaped the Lyric’s creative identity, including Seamus Heaney, Brian Friel, John Hewitt, Jean Osborne, Jack B. Yeats, Alice Berger Hammerschlag, and Brian Ballard, among others, and will unveil two new paintings by Colin Davidson and Neil Shawcross. In the opening week, (30 Jan–7 Feb) we will feature live performances, poetry readings, screenings, and conversations in our Naughton Studio, with leading artists including Medbh McGuckian, Neil Martin, Hive Choir, and John Anderson’s Voices of Ireland, performing in a re-created version of Mary O’Malley’s living room theatre studio.

Throughout 2026, look out for a range of special events, talks, and performances marking this milestone year. Jimmy Fay Executive Producer of Lyric Theatre commented: “Welcome to the Lyric’s 75th season. From Mary O’Malley’s 1951 vision of bold, dramatic theatre in Belfast, beginning in her Derryvolgie home, to becoming a launchpad for artists and a powerhouse of new and classic productions, the Lyric continues to champion creativity and innovation. Our Spring/Summer season reflects that legacy with an adventurous and bold programme, showcasing our best creative talent, alongside year-long celebrations honouring Mary and all the pioneering colleagues who helped bring her theatrical vision to life.